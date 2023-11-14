Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: bloody kisses, graphic novel, type o negative, z2, z2 comics

Z2 To Publish Type O Negative Graphic Novel, Bloody Kisses

2023 is the 30th anniversary of Type O Negative’s album, Bloody Kisses. And it will see a graphic novel published by Z2 Comics.

2023 is the 30th anniversary of Type O Negative's album, Bloody Kisses. And it will see a graphic novel published by Z2 Comics, with contributions by rock stars Andy Biersack, Carla Harvey, Cristina Scabbia, and Burton C. Bell, with comic book writers Charlie Benante, Andy Biersack, Ryan J. Downey, Carla Harvey, and Alan Robert, and artists Steve Kurth, Alan Robert, and Marco Finnegan, with covers by Alan Robert and edited by Rantz A. Hoseley to capture "both the haunted edge and the dry, satirical humour that defined what many consider to be the definitive gothic metal album."

A collection of eleven stories based on tracks from the original release, along with the song Suspended in Dusk, include Too Late: Frozen by founder and frontman for Black Veil Brides Andy Biersack with art by Paolo Armitano, Christian Woman by author and co-lead vocalist for Butcher Babies Carla Harvey with art by Thomas Tenney, We Hate Everyone written and illustrated by Life of Agony's Alan Robert, Bloody Kisses by Lacuna Coil frontwoman Cristina Scabbia with art by Seth Adams, Blood & Fire by Fear Factory co-founder Burton C. Bell with art by Marco Finnegan, and Black No. 1 by New Year's Day lead singer, actress, and creator Ashley Costello with art by Steve Kurth.

Type O Negative is a gothic metal band formed in Brooklyn, New York City in 1989 by Peter Steele, Kenny Hickey, Josh Silver and Sal Abruscato. later replaced by Johnny Kelly. An emphasis on themes of romance, depression, and death gave them the nickname. the Drab Four. The band disbanded after the death of Peter Steele in 2010.

Bloody Kisses was Type O Negative's third studio album from 2023 and the last with their original lineup before drummer Sal Abruscato left soon after. The album includes their best-known songs, Christian Woman and Black No. 1 (Little Miss Scare-All). Loudwire called Bloody Kisses the best album of 1993 and Rolling Stone placed Bloody Kisses at number 53 on its Top 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Albums of All Time list, with Black No. 1 (Little Miss Scare-All) among the 100 greatest heavy metal songs of all time. And now it's a graphic novel.

Josh Frankel founded Zip Comics in 2010 to publish his own comic book The Schizophrenic, before launching a media production company, Modern Prometheus with Sridhar Reddy, in 2015. Together, they then established Z2 Comics as a publisher of music-related comic books and graphic novels in the industry, with work from the likes of Gorillaz, Tori Amos, Charlie Parker, Chuck D, Wu-Tang Clan, Anthrax, Cheech and Chong and Weird Al Jankovic.

