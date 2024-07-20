Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: zatanna

Zatanna: Bring Down the House #2 Preview: Courtroom Conjuring

In Zatanna: Bring Down the House #2, our magical heroine faces accusations of wielding dangerous power against her late father. Can she clear her name in this mystical courtroom drama?

MAGICIAN ON TRIAL! Despite Zatanna's willful determination to avoid Real Magic at all costs, a terrifying showdown with the interdimensional demon that interrupted her stage show reveals that she might not have run as far from the world of sorcery as she once hoped. Now a mysterious group of magic casters emerges from the shadows to accuse her of wielding great and terrible power against one of their own–her late father and greatest shame, Giovanni Zatara!

ZATANNA: BRING DOWN THE HOUSE #2

DC Comics

0524DC165

0524DC166 – Zatanna: Bring Down the House #2 Jenny Frison Cover – $5.99

0524DC167 – Zatanna: Bring Down the House #2 Ariel Diaz Cover – $5.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

In Shops: 7/24/2024

SRP: $5.99

