Zenescope Celebrates Christmas In The Only Way They Know How

Zenescope Entertainment's December 2022 solicits and solicitations begin with a Grimm Tales Of Terror 2022 Holiday Special as festive as they ever get!

TALES OF TERROR QUARTERLY 2022 HOLIDAY SPECIAL CVR A BARRION

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

OCT222066

OCT222067 – TALES OF TERROR QUARTERLY 2022 HOLIDAY SPECIAL CVR B VITORIN – 8.99

OCT222068 – TALES OF TERROR QUARTERLY 2022 HOLIDAY SPECIAL CVR C LOMOV – 8.99

OCT222069 – TALES OF TERROR QUARTERLY 2022 HOLIDAY SPECIAL CVR D GARVEY – 8.99

(W) Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco (A) Al Barrionuevo

72 Pages of Content!

It's the most wonderful time of the year!!! Unless you've put yourself on Keres the Goddess of Death's naughty list.

Featuring four tales of holiday themed horror that is guaranteed turn your White Christmas red.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 8.99

WONDERLAND ANNUAL A WONDERLAND LIFE CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

OCT222063

OCT222064 – WONDERLAND ANNUAL A WONDERLAND LIFE CVR B THOMPSON – 7.99

OCT222065 – WONDERLAND ANNUAL A WONDERLAND LIFE CVR C SANTACRUZ – 7.99

(W) David Wohl, Dave Franchini (CA) Igor Vitorino

Wonderland, the realm of dreams, has placed a target on the Liddle family since before Calie was born.

But what if Calie never existed? What if this realm never had a chance to sink its claws into her? How would the world have turned out without the erstwhile Queen of all the Madness?

Find out in this twisted holiday story filled with cheer, yule and insanity!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 7.99

GRIMM SPOTLIGHT RED AGENT FRIENDLY FIRE CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

OCT222070

OCT222071 – GRIMM SPOTLIGHT RED AGENT FRIENDLY FIRE CVR B SPAY – 5.99

OCT222072 – GRIMM SPOTLIGHT RED AGENT FRIENDLY FIRE CVR C ABBONDANZA – 5.99

(W) David Wohl, Dave Franchini (CA) Igor Vitorino

Britney "Red Agent" Waters and Avril Williams are on a priority assignment for Rubicon at a remote tropical island – oh, the price of being super-spies-but when all hell breaks loose this mission becomes anything but a vacation. Following one puzzling encounter after another, our team finds itself on a mysterious set of mountains in Antarctica. And what they discover there could lead them both to madness!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 5.99

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #67 CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

OCT222073

OCT222074 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #67 CVR B OTERO – 3.99

OCT222075 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #67 CVR C BURNS – 3.99

OCT222076 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #67 CVR D NOE – 3.99

(W) Dave Franchini, Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, David Wohl (CA) Igor Vitorino

After the revelations of last issue, tensions are high at Arcane Acre. Skye Mathers is determined to get more information out of Shang for his plans to stop the end of the world even if it kills him (or her).

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

OZ RETURN OF WICKED WITCH #3 (OF 3) CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

OCT222077

OCT222078 – OZ RETURN OF WICKED WITCH #3 (OF 3) CVR B VITORINO – 5.99

OCT222079 – OZ RETURN OF WICKED WITCH #3 (OF 3) CVR C MACDONALD – 5.99

OCT222080 – OZ RETURN OF WICKED WITCH #3 (OF 3) CVR D MAINE – 5.99

(W) David Wohl (CA) Riveiro

After a devastating loss, Dorothy and the remaining heroes of Oz finally join forces with Glinda, but will that even be enough against Mombi and her ever-growing undead army bent on the destruction of all they hold dear!

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 5.99

GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM DEC 2022 BRONZE EXC

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

OCT222081

OCT222082 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM DEC 2022 SILVER EXC – 20

OCT222083 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM DEC 2022 GOLD EXC – 40

OCT222084 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM DEC 2022 PLATINUM EXC – 75

(CA) Ian MacDonald

Bronze Level – Character Calie coverart by

Requirements: Must order 3 copies of all Grimm Universe books

New Retailer Only exclusive available for purchase – LE 500- Limit of 5 per store – $15 MAP- $7.50 NET

Discount: 50% on the select Grimm Universe titles

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 15