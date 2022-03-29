Zestworld Comics, It's Like Substack Without The Transphobia

Substack without the transphobia? That seems to be the new appeal for the comics-only Zestworld digital comic book and newsletter subscription service with almost ten million dollars in initial funding which has provided offers of sizeable advances for the initially announced creator-owned titles are as follows.

ARC ATHENA by Eric Canete – "Neon Gods" to their adoring public, ARC ATHENA is the super powered team that the world is desperate for. Curated by the global tech and entertainment giant known as ARC, each member represents the most aspirational hero that public polling data can provide. Athena's roster consists of characters whose powers are bombastically perfect for their obsessed audience but yield very low stopping force- everything is for "The Show."

THE AWAKENED by Alex Segura, Michael Moreci, Dean Kotz, Jason Wordie – A dark, noir-ish superhero murder mystery that explores what the true definition of power is, and who should wield it.

BLOOD TREE by Peter J. Tomasi, Maxim Šimić, John Kalisz, Rob Leigh – Follows two obsessed NYPD detectives on the hunt for a vicious butcher called the Angel Killer, a sociopath who preys on the innocent family members of known murderers in order to "purify" the rest of society.

BOOM POW! by Amanda Conner & Jimmy Palmiotti – An immortal is awakened from her eons-long slumber by the doughnut-slinging daughter of a nuclear physicist. Together, BOOTY POW POW and KAY BOOM take on the modern world in their own unique and special way.

FOUND by Jimmy Palmiotti, Juan Santacruz, Alex Sinclair – On a deserted island in the middle of the pacific, a volcano erupts and expels an alien object that has potential to change the world. When this event is shared live by the family of scientists already on the scene, global governments see the potential of owning the technology and scramble to see who can get to the object first.

OTHERWORLDS by Phil Jimenez – A reimagining of the Eisner-nominated Otherworld series, a sci-fi/fantasy epic about a war in another dimension, OTHERWORLDS tackles themes of family, identity, faith, and purpose, exploring whose voices will rise to shape the future and create the Earth anew, and how we all navigate a world where being "great" so rarely means being "good."

TRIGGERGIRL 6 by Jimmy Palmiotti, Justin Gray, and Phil Noto In this sci-fi thriller, the sixth in a series of genetically modified assassins born in a secret laboratory sets her sights on the ultimate target. But what happens when the perfect killing machine takes a personal interest in her target only to uncover a conspiracy that may change the fate of the entire human race? Who is the deadly assassin Triggergirl 6 and why was she sent out on a mission to kill the president of the United States? Who is behind her creation and what is their end game? All these questions are answered as this unforgettable epic.

RAGE by Jimmy Palmiotti and Scott Hampton are collaborating on an all-new, fully-painted original graphic novel titled RAGE. In this action packed thriller, one man embarks on a cross country journey to find his daughter in the wake of a worldwide catastrophe.

There are currently Zestworld subscription options for lead creators, Alex Segura, Amanda Conner & Jimmy Palmiotti, Eric Canete and Peter J. Tomasi. And because this is comic books only, so far, there isn't a rush of edgelords all with opinions that must be screamed from the rooftops while palms hit fooreheads. What a novelty.

Zestworld co-founder/CEO Chris Giliberti stated "In recent years, the comic book industry has boomed, producing global hits on a scale unprecedented in the history of entertainment. Contrast this enormous popularity and franchise value with the livelihood of the creators who invented the beloved characters that dominate our culture. It's time we equip this community with its own dedicated platform specifically tailored to the comics medium and its fans." $9.6 million funding has been raised from Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six, Polygon Technology, former TaskRabbit CEO Stacy Brown Philpot, Shari Redstone's Advancit Capital and Twitch founder Kevin Lin. Zestworld plans to offer creators support services, including business management, online community, digital publishing, virtual events, and rights management and NFTs.

