Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 22 Racing Series, GOATi Entertainment

22 Racing Series Receives New Major Content Update

GOATi Entertainment has added a new major update to 22 Racing Series, providing a ton of new content to the Early Access title.

Article Summary Major update hits 22 Racing Series with graphical and new content enhancements.

RaceHub introduces modding, new tracks, and vehicles for a unique racing ecosystem.

Experience futuristic racing with climate change themes and real-world locations.

Upcoming modes include Synthwave-driven arcade, co-op, and party gameplay variations.

Indie game developer and publisher GOATi Entertainment revealed a major update has been added to 22 Racing Series while in Early Access. The game has been in Early Access for about a year and a half, and in that time, they have made a few improvements. But this new one gives the game a graphical overhaul, new content, and a number of improvements. We have the full details from the devs below, as the update is now live.

22 Racing Series – January 2024 Update

The new 'anything goes' racing ecosystem, RaceHub will add additional modding features, tracks, and vehicles in Q1 2024. Three groovy game modes will join the fun with deeply integrated Synthwave, Darkwave and Art Pop music in the brand new "Flow – Syn x Vertue" in Q4 2024. Enter a world of hyperspeed in the first future physics racer (FPR) set on a climate change-ravaged Earth 100 years into the future. Put the pedal to the metal and race above mach 1 with full physics simulation, customize your own future racing vehicle, and find your competitive edge on sci-fi tracks and terrains set in real-world locations. Level up to a smoother, more streamlined gameplay experience with support from Intel's XeSS Super Sampling technology. Utilizing the latest in AI-enhanced upscaling, racers can simultaneously achieve higher resolutions and higher FPS, giving them the most realistic and responsive racing experience possible.

RaceHub, the world's first open racing ecosystem, will enable users to create anything from future, to sim, through arcade and party racing, with suite of mod-centric tools for builders, racers, and broadcasters. Featuring vehicles from global manufacturers such as Citroën, DS Automobiles, MG and Austin-Healey, and skins including tech giant Intel, racers have even more ways to tear up the track and leave their rivals in the dust. All available to be driven on real-world, future, and player-built tracks, and with completely customizable race rules, the opportunities for unique racing challenges are endless. For the collectors and restorers, RaceHub adds vintage barn-find discoveries that can be restored part by part, have their engines rebuilt, bodywork restored, and interiors reupholstered, either staying true to classic designs, or customized to suit a players own taste. With all 22 Racing Series vehicles, including immutable and traceable owner histories and odometers that affect gameplay, and unique license plates that can be customized and claimed, RaceHub has something for future, sim and vintage racers alike.

The Synthwave game mode "Flow – Syn x Vertue" will focus on arcade, co-op and party game modes. Enter a state of endless chill with Flow, the classic arcade gameplay perfect for single players. Drive to survive with Syn, featuring eliminations with a ghostly twist, and Capture the Streaker royale modes. Hit the road with Vertue, utilizing creative game design and accessible peripheral design to curate a collection of experiences perfect for co-op party play.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!