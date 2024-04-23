Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cat Daddy Games, nfl, NFL 2K Playmakers, NFLPA

2K Games Announces NFL 2K Playmakers For Mobile Devices

2K Games is launching a new NFL title for mobile, working with the league and the NFLPA, as NFL 2K Playmakers will be out this year.

Article Summary 2K Games unveils NFL 2K Playmakers, a free-to-play mobile card battler.

Pre-register by May 7 for a launch bundle with a C.J. Stroud Player Card.

Assemble your ultimate NFL team and compete in various game modes.

Predict real NFL game outcomes starting the 2024 season for rewards.

2K Games has announced their own NFL game on the way, as they're working with the league and then NFLPA to release NFL 2K Playmakers for mobile. Developed by Cat Daddy Games, this will be a free-to-play, non-simulation tactical card battler in which you'll build the perfect NFL team of your choosing from an available roster in your collection, then go head-to-head against other players. The game is currently taking pre-registrations for new accounts, with those registering before May 7 earning a special launch bundle, which includes a Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud Player Card. We have more info below as the game will be out on iOS and Android later this year.

NFL 2K Playmakers

NFL 2K Playmakers allows users to collect NFL player cards to assemble the strongest roster on offense, defense, and special teams in this free-to-play card battler mobile game that puts fans squarely on the gridiron. Users can make their mark by leveling up their card collection as they experience a variety of game modes and features in NFL 2K Playmakers, including:

Red Zone Drive Mode – In Red Zone Drive, decisions made on the field matter. Apply your NFL knowledge, call strategic plays, and watch your team execute on the field. Draft a custom roster of NFL player cards as you chase the win and earn rewards across different regions.

In Red Zone Drive, decisions made on the field matter. Apply your knowledge, call strategic plays, and watch your team execute on the field. Draft a custom roster of player cards as you chase the win and earn rewards across different regions. Seasons Mode – Build your dream team and lead them through an NFL season on your way to a Super Bowl victory. Join an NFL season and earn your way into the playoffs for a chance at becoming a Super Bowl Champion.

Build your dream team and lead them through an season on your way to a Super Bowl victory. Join an season and earn your way into the playoffs for a chance at becoming a Super Bowl Champion. Leverage Real NFL Results – Starting this upcoming 2024 NFL season, make predictions about upcoming real NFL games to score points for a chance to win in-game rewards. More information will be available at the start of the 2024-2025 NFL season.

