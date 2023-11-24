Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 3D PrintMaster Simulator Printer, Midnight Games

3D PrintMaster Simulator Printer Comes Out December 5

Live out your dreams of doing 3D printing in your own home without buying one, as 3D PrintMaster Simulator Printer arrives in December.

Article Summary 3D PrintMaster Simulator Printer releases on Steam, December 5th.

Assemble your own 3D printers and manage a workshop virtually.

Complete complex customer orders to earn money and build reputation.

Experience a dynamic economy and creative mode for unrestrained design.

Indie game developer and publisher Midnight Games revealed that 3D PrintMaster Simulator Printer will be released on Steam on December 5. The game basically allows you to live out the dream of doing your own 3D printing at home with your own printer without the hassle of buying parts, building it, and the cost of time and money to make objects. We have the latest trailer below as it will be out in a couple weeks.

3D PrintMaster offers a realistic and in-depth simulation of the exciting world of 3D printing. Start by assembling your first 3D printer from various parts, using tools like wrenches, hexagons, and screws. As you progress, you'll have the opportunity to upgrade your printers, buy better materials, and take on more challenging orders. Manage your workshop effectively to maximize profits and grow your business! In 3D PrintMaster, you'll have the opportunity to experience the thrill of running your very own 3D printing workshop, from assembly to management. With its realistic assembly mechanics, diverse range of printer parts, and dynamic economy, this game is perfect for anyone interested in 3D printing or looking for an immersive and enjoyable simulation experience. Are you ready to become the ultimate 3D PrintMaster?

