3D Puzzle Platformer Sephonie Releases On All Three Consoles

Analgesic Productions and Ratalaika Games have released their latest 3D puzzler game Sephonie for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Indie game developer Analgesic Productions and publisher Ratalaika Games have released their player 3D puzzle platformer Sephonie for all three major consoles. The game has already been out on Steam for over a year, giving players a masterful challenging title that mixes it up as you go. Now console players will have a chance to experience this for themselves as they've released the full game with all the updates and bonus content released to date. Enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom as it's available now.

"In this 3D puzzle-platformer, parkour through an uninhabited island's massive cave network. You'll take on platforming challenges in lush caverns, subterranean oceans, and surreal cityscapes as you guide three biologists through the shifting spiritual landscape of the island depths. Use an acrobatic moveset to navigate lush, jade canopies and rusty sandstone spires. Fling yourself over high ledges using the satisfying Teledash Vault and deftly Wallrun across dangerous outcroppings. Grapple through the air with the help of long-tongued Ribbats or climb tall cliffs via sticky-ridged Gripshrooms. Linking with certain creatures will grant you new abilities to reach the farthest depths of the island."

Master a parkour-esque moveset to sprint, wallrun, jump, and fling yourself through Sephonie Island's rocky and physical caverns!

A beautiful and varied cave system filled with all manner of large and surprising creatures.

A deep, emotional story about the close bonds of a trio, the priorities of nations, and the delicate connection of humans and nature.

A screenshot mode that lets you pose the characters and creatures you meet in the game, and then take fun photos!

The postgame "Bubble Adventure" and fiendish hidden items provide a fun challenge for advanced spelunkers.

A human experience crafted entirely by the IGF Grand Prize-nominated duo of Marina Kittaka and Melos Han-Tani, behind works such as Anodyne 1 & 2, Even the Ocean, and All Our Asias

