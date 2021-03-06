505 Games Announces Hunting Title Open Country Is Coming To PC

505 Games announced that they will be bringing the arcade-style hunting title Open Country to PC around mid-May. The game has been developed by FUNlabs, the game is part hunting title part adventure title, as you seek to shed the city life and live out in the wilderness where hunting helps you survive. You'll buy different weapons from rifles to hunting bows, seek out different kinds of wildlife, and build a home for yourself out in the middle of nowhere. The game is currently set to be released on May 18th, 2021. Until then, enjoy the announcement trailer down at the bottom.

Open Country places players in the hiking boots of an all-too-familiar corporate worker drone who yearns for a change from their restrictive city life. Eager to break away from the hustle and bustle of the big city, players and their trusty canine companion are faced with newfound freedom to explore and survive among the untamed wilds and relish in the open spaces of their new life. Featuring a third-person open world that ranges from lush foliage to harsh landscapes, Open Country's environment stands ready for players to explore while learning important survival and hunting skills along the way. Want to become a Master Outdoorsman? Players can visit Gary at the Snowridge Lodge and by the Park Ranger to complete more than 30 missions designed to put their newly learned skills to the test. Explore – Roam free amongst the terrain and engage in missions throughout the area while sharpening survival skills.

– Roam free amongst the terrain and engage in missions throughout the area while sharpening survival skills. Hunt and Survive – Manage supplies carefully while trekking out to find both food and sport through hunting.

– Manage supplies carefully while trekking out to find both food and sport through hunting. Prove Your Skill – By completing tasks in town, players can level up to get better weapons and equipment, engage in tougher missions, and work towards becoming a Master Outdoorsman.