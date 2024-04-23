Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dead by daylight

Dead By Daylight Reveals The Archives — Tome 19 Is Available Now

Behaviour Interactive has released a massibe update for Dead By Daylight today, which includes a new Tome from The Archives.

New Modifier Chaos Shuffle randomizes perks, prompting players to adapt strategies in trials.

The game's in-game store gets a facelift for easier navigation, item sales, and free weekly gifts.

Rift Pass Bundle offers instant access to rewards; Tome 19 features elegant Gold and Silk themes.

Behaviour Interactive released a new update today for Dead By Daylight, as players are getting a massive amount of content, including The Archives — Tome 19: Splendor. Players will be able to experience the latest Modifier with Chaos Shuffle, where you don't get to choose your perks for either killer or survivor; it's all randomized! Plus, the new tome which comes with a ton of unlockable rewards, which also bleeds into the in-game store getting a bit of an upgrade. We have all the details from the developers below as the content is officially live this morning.

Embrace The Chaos

The recent Lights Out Modifier was our first foray in changing up the Dead by Daylight Trial formula players are used to. Hot on the heels of Lights Out, we're excited to announce our next Modifier, Chaos Shuffle, offering a completely different challenge. In the Chaos Shuffle Modifier, players will be jumping into Trials with randomly selected Perks from all of Dead by Daylight's available Perks. Instead of relying on tactics they've grown accustomed to—players will be pushed to reevaluate their play style and strategize with the Perks they're dealt at the beginning of the match. Get ready for surprises—things can get tense as everyone grows accustomed to their new loadouts. This Modifier will also bring an Event Tome with exclusive rewards and challenges. Chaos Shuffle will be out soon. Stay tuned for more details.

In-Game Store Update

Dead by Daylight has grown immensely since its release, with over 30 Chapters packed with content and Outfits for our numerous Survivors and Killers. To help players find what they're looking for more efficiently, we've given the in-game store a complete visual overhaul. It will now be easier to:

Find items that are on sale

Find Cosmetics from a specific Collection

Purchase bundles that contain multiple items at a discounted price

In addition to other quality of life changes, the new store also features a free weekly gift for all players as a reward for visiting!

Dead by Daylight Outfit Collections

Plenty of new Outfit Collections are headed to Dead by Daylight in the coming weeks.

The Forgotten Myth Collection brings a horrifying Visceral Legendary Outfit for The Huntress, complete with its own unique Mori.

Metamorphosis manifests in different ways. The returning Chrysalis Collection reimagines both Killer and Survivor with butterfly or moth-inspired looks.

The return of the Visions of the Future Collection offers new futuristic looks for several Survivors.

A new addition to the Nicolas Cage Essentials Collection proves the actor needs no stylist to look cool.

The Forgotten Garden Collection spreads botanical brutality to two Killers.

The Cats & Dogs Collection brings more cozy sweaters to the game inspired by our furry friends.

Tome 19: Splendor

Tome 19: Splendor has opened, and it's packed with new challenges, memories, and classy rewards inspired by all things Gold and Silk. Unlock memories that offer a glimpse into The Artist and Zarina Kassir's past, where family ties cut deep—for better or for worse. Plus, more memories from the House of Arkham await. Tome 19: Splendor is brimming with glamorous Outfits for The Trickster, Nea Karlsson, Mikaela Reid, The Skull Merchant, and many more characters across the Free and Premium Tracks. Players who purchase the Rift Pass instantly unlock a gold-adorned Outfit for The Trapper, and brave players who complete the track are rewarded with a brutal Ultra Rare Outfit for The Doctor.

New Dead by Daylight Rift Pass Bundle

Players who want to experience The Rift's spoils sooner can purchase the brand-new Rift Pass Bundle which includes the Rift Pass and 20 tiers of rewards immediately unlocked at a discounted price. The Rift Pass Bundle is available for purchase in the Dead by Daylight In-Game Store.

