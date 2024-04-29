Posted in: Capcom, Games, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: Akuma, street fighter

Akuma Will be Added To Street Fighter 6 Next Month

The beast himself has a release date, as Akuma will arrive in Street Fighter 6 on May 22, along with a new update for the game.

Article Summary Akuma joins Street Fighter 6 on May 22 with a new game update and content.

New stage Enma's Hollow and extra outfits included in Year 1 Ultimate Pass.

Playable in all game modes, Akuma brings classic and new moves for fans.

Key moves: Gou Hadoken, Ashura Senku, Adamant Flame, and Raging Demon.

Capcom revealed when we'll see Akuma arrive in Street Fighter 6 during Evo Japan, as he will be added to the roster on May 22, 2024. After being teased for the past few months, the more demon-looking version of the fighter arrives after what appears to be years of seclusion. With him comes a brand new update for the game and more content for the Year 1 Ultimate Pass, as you'll get new outfits, balance updates, a new stage called Enma's Hollow (where Akuma has been residing), and more. Enjoy the trailer as we wait out the next few weeks for his arrival.

Street Fighter 6 – Akuma

Akuma drops straight into the action across all three Street Fighter 6 game modes, including World Tour where you can learn more about his story, Battle Hub where you can apply his moves to your own avatar, as well as the classic Fighting Ground experience. Check out his throwback Outfit 2 style as well, inspired by his debut look in Super Street Fighter II Turbo. Now, on to a sample of some of his exhilarating and demonic moves:

Gou Hadoken : Akuma's infamous fireball is back and can be charged up to blast a "red fireball" that gives him more options on hit or block.

: Akuma's infamous fireball is back and can be charged up to blast a "red fireball" that gives him more options on hit or block. Ashura Senku : Like his previous iterations, Akuma uses Ashura Senku to glide on the battlefield cloaked in shadows.

: Like his previous iterations, Akuma uses Ashura Senku to glide on the battlefield cloaked in shadows. Adamant Flame: One of Akuma's new moves, where he performs a forward thrust engulfed in flames. This move is useful in combos and for exploiting vulnerable opponents due to its long reach.

One of Akuma's new moves, where he performs a forward thrust engulfed in flames. This move is useful in combos and for exploiting vulnerable opponents due to its long reach. Messatsu Gohado: Akuma's Level 1 Super Art where he fires a highly concentrated ball of Satsui no Hado.

Akuma's Level 1 Super Art where he fires a highly concentrated ball of Satsui no Hado. Empyrean's End: Akuma's Level 2 Super Art where he turns the Satsui no Hado into a powerful flame and ignites it within the opponent.

Akuma's Level 2 Super Art where he turns the Satsui no Hado into a powerful flame and ignites it within the opponent. Sip of Calamity: Akuma's first Level 3 Super Art where he throws opponents on the ground face-first and follows up with a single devastating blow.

Akuma's first Level 3 Super Art where he throws opponents on the ground face-first and follows up with a single devastating blow. Shun Goku Satsu or "Raging Demon": This second Level 3 Super Art can only be performed when his Vitality is low enough for a Critical Art and can be used to end combos. This time, he allows you to see what happens during the one-second worth of nightmares.

