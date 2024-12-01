Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Across the Wonderlands, Covenant.dev

Across The Wonderlands Drops Free Demo Ahead of Early Access

After being re-announced, Across The Wonderlands has a free demo you can play right now as they eye an Early Access release

Article Summary Discover Across The Wonderlands' free demo on Steam, a whimsical open-world inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

Dive into chaotic creativity with a unique slot-crafting system to create weapons and tasty treats on the go.

Engage in fun combat with food as your weapon, battling bizarre monsters in unpredictable food fights.

Explore vibrant environments, collect resources, and upgrade your magical Briefcase for new adventures.

Indie game developer and publisher Covenant.dev has released a free demo for Across the Wonderlands ahead of the game's eventual release into Early Access. The game had been announced a while ago and seemly fell off the radar shortly after that, leading to the team reintroducing the title last month with a new trailer and a new vibe. While the Early Access version doesn't have a date beyond coming out in 2025, the demo is available now on Steam to give you a chance to try the game's "slot-crafting" system. Give it a shot while we have more info about it below.

Across the Wonderlands

Explore a sprawling, whimsical world where every corner bursts with life and wonder, inspired by the surreal magic of Alice in Wonderland. This open-world adventure is a living theme park, inviting you to explore its vibrant, fantastical landscapes and endless surprises waiting to be discovered. Break apart every object in your path to gather new crafting materials, seedlings, resources, or simply things to throw at that hostile flying boot trying to kick your ass. Embrace the chaos and creativity, where every smash sparks new possibilities for your adventures!

Quickly combine a variety of materials, including emotions, to craft fearsome weapons or tasty treats on the go. No recipes or cooking stations are needed! Savor your best meals for buffs, or hurl cooking mishaps at enemies to alter their attributes! Engage in playful combat, where food is your weapon of choice! Battle bizarre monsters by hurling crafted dishes at them, and watch as they react in surprising ways. Whether they're stunned by sweetness or enraged by a spicy meal, every fight is a delightful and unpredictable food fight! Collect items, resources, creatures, and ingredients from the mainland to upgrade and personalize your magical Briefcase. Literally, build your skills within the base, then use the capabilities of those structures to tackle exciting challenges in the outer world.

