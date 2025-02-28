Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Batman, Batman: Arkham Shadow

Batman: Arkham Shadow Drops New Update & Soundtrack

The team behind Batman: Arkham Shadow gave the game a major update this week, while also releasing the game's soundtrack

Article Summary Batman: Arkham Shadow V1.4 update introduces new maps and game modes.

Soundtrack released, featuring video on its creation by Kazuma Jinnouchi.

Extreme difficulty level and I Am the Knight mode challenge players.

500+ bug fixes improve gameplay, audio, and localization issues.

Camouflaj and Oculus Studio dropped a new update this week for Batman: Arkham Shadow, giving the game some much-needed love in many areas. Simply known as Update V1.4, the VR title has added new maps, fixed difficulty, improved a number of mechanics, and squashed a lot of bugs. Much of it is attributed to player feedback. At the same time, the team released the game's soundtrack, along with a special blog talking about it, and a video (seen above) that looks over the making of it. We have more notes on the update for you below.

Batman: Arkham Shadow – Update V1.4

Three New Arkham-Inspired Predator Maps:

Quiet Reflection (Inspired by "Quiet Waters" from Arkham Origins)

Architect of Fear (Inspired by "Natural Selection" from Arkham City)

Stalking TYGER (Inspired by "Silent Knight" from Arkham Asylum)

Extreme Difficulty

A new campaign difficulty that puts your skills to the ultimate test, plus we've added new Extreme versions to existing Challenge Maps.

Crane's Nightmare

A new Infinite Combat challenge inspired by "Scarecrow Nightmare" from Arkham Asylum. How long can you survive without taking a hit?

I Am the Knight Mode

A variant on New Game+, on Extreme difficulty, that restarts your campaign upon Game Over. Completing the game on "I Am the Knight" unlocks a gold-accented variant of your Batsuit and gadgets!

Numerous Additional Bug Fixes & Polish

This update includes over 500 bug fixes. Thank you to players and the members of our Discord community who took the time to share their bug reports, suggestions, experiences and encouragement.

Audio & Haptics:

Corrected a few dozen missing SFXs across the game

Improved fidelity of NPC Foley SFXs for combat and predator across the game ● Improved Shadow Batman boss fight SFX and mix

Campaign

Corrected several instances of overly aggressive occlusion culling campaign-wide

Corrected the Batcomputer sequence at the start of Night 2 to more clearly indicate the player's objective

Fixed several gaps in geometry allowing the player to get out of bounds campaign-wide

Fixed several collision traps in the Gotham Sewers

Fixed timing for grapnelling to the final dungeon to prevent loading errors

Fixed some instances of blocked content resulting from player speed across the campaign

Improved timing and priority of several ambient conversations to reduce overlap and repeated delivery across the campaign

Gameplay:

Added a small targeting buffer on Batarang to prevent target ping-ponging

Added six additional Echo collectibles

Added alternating leg animations on mantle

Added looping haptics while gliding

Added displaying "Map Unavailable" label on screen when map is jammed ● Corrected floor grate priority over Redirect

Fixed Bolton not attacking when using Pocket Sand

Fixed dying in slow motion and then spawning in slow motion

Fixed Shock Glove counters not displaying appropriately

Fixed player not turning around when performing two consecutive Redirects.

Fixed batclawing enemies right after knocking them down with explosive gel prevents the enemy from moving

Fixed HUD becoming detached from player camera

Fixed enemy stun duration unaffected by Smokescreen upgrade

Fixed that while inverted on perch, enemies will not attack the player even after spotting them

Fixed cape showing some damage with Pristine Batsuit option turned off

Fixed issues where enemies could spot the player through certain surfaces ● Fixed Thermal Goggles to allow perch scanning while in patrol state

Fixed Enemies can spot you through electric floors

Fixed issue where enemies wouldn't retrieve weapons from dispensers

Localization:

Fixed various audio and subtitle issues across the game

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!