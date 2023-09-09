Posted in: Games, Jam City, Mobile Games | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, jurassic world alive

Jurassic World Alive Launches Jurassic Park Toy Crossover

Jam City has a new addition in Jurassic World Alive as players can now experience the classic 1993 Jurassic Park T.Rex toy.

Jam City revealed this week they have launched a new crossover event with Jurassic World Alive, as an old-school Jurassic Park toy makes an appearance. This is a bit of an oddity for the game as they are pulling in the classic T.Rex toy from 1993, one of the highest-selling toys at the time, to help with the promotion of the film, and basically a stable of most kid's action figure collections of the '90s. Which is funny to look back on as the T.Rex doesn't even look like the T-Rex in the movie, which we're guessing was done to make it "less scary" and more like a toy since people were actually freaking out about dinosaurs eating people. We got more details below on the crossover, as it will be in the game for a short time.

"Beginning today, blockbuster geo-location and AR-based mobile game Jurassic World Alive and Mattel have partnered for an in-game collaboration featuring Mattel's Jurassic Park '93 Classic Action Figure Collection starring the iconic hero, the T. rex, as originally seen 30 years ago in the epic 1993 Jurassic Park film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. Players can now digitally collect the famous Mattel T. rex action figure in-game, tapping into the nostalgic memories of the toys inspired by the classic film. This Isla Event focuses on the newly introduced Omega '93 Classic T. rex. Use Theropods to take down this Classic terror! This Isla Event's Boss is a special Imperatosuchus! Face off against it in solo battle! Defeat all dinosaurs to receive Exclusive DNA! The Event will be active from 2023-09-06 11:00 AM ET to 2023-09-12 11:00 AM ET! The following creatures will be eligible during this Assault"

Acrocanthosaurus

Albertosaurus

Carnotaurus

Ceratosaurus

Clever Girl

Compsognathus

Dilophosaurus Gen 2

Diloranosaurus

Diorajasaur

Dracovenator

Fukuiraptor

Giganotosaurus

Koreanosaurus

Lythronax

Proceratosaurus

Rajakylosaurus

Rajasaurus

Refrenantem

Rexy

Tarbognathus

Tarbosaurus

Toro

