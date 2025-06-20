Posted in: Card Games, Conventions, Events, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: MagicCon

Magic: The Gathering Drops News During MagicCon: Las Vegas 2025

MagicCon: Las Vegas 2025 kicked off today with a special reveal panel, featuring the next expansion for Magic: The Gathering and more

Article Summary MagicCon: Las Vegas 2025 reveals new Magic: The Gathering set, Edge of Eternities, launching August 1.

Edge of Eternities brings a science-fantasy space opera with new mechanics, cards, and spacecraft Commanders.

Magic: The Gathering announces 2026 events, including returns to Lorwyn, Strixhaven, and global MagicCon stops.

Pick-Two Draft, a faster draft format, debuts for quicker, more engaging Magic: The Gathering gameplay.

Wizards of the Coast kicked off the first day of MagicCon: Las Vegas 2025 with a few new announcements and reveals for Magic: The Gathering. The team kicked off a special panel hosted by Riley Knight, featuring Jadine Klomparens, Mike Turian, Sarah Wassell, and Roy Graham. During the panel, they revealed several cards for the next expansion, Edge of Eternities, while revealing the next set of events coming in 2026, and a new way to play with the introduction of the Pic-Two Draft. We have more details below and the full first-day panel for you to watch here.

First Look at Edge of Eternities

In a special preview, fans will venture beyond the planes of Magic: The Gathering to the Edge of Eternities, Magic's take on an adventure-filled science-fantasy space opera set. Players will discover new space-fantasy themed cards and mechanics, spacecraft Commanders, and stunning new collectibles while they explore the Edge, where vast interstellar powers marshal great forces as they attempt to command the stars. Players will find magic among these stars as they chart a course through the Sothera system to explore distant planets, wield dazzling magic, and wage war with alien factions. Edge of Eternities will launch on August 1.

Magic: The Gathering's 2026 Events

Next year Magic: The Gathering will return to not one, but two, fan favorite planes. MagicCon attendees got their first glimpse of Lorwyn Eclipsed, launching January 23, 2026. In addition to this major unveiling, Magic will also be returning to Strixhaven in Secrets of Strixhaven. MagicCon 2026 event locations and dates were unveiled, including a return to Europe!

Las Vegas, May 1 – 3, 2026

Amsterdam, July 17 – 19, 2026

Atlanta, November 13 – 15, 2026

Also in 2026, a standalone Pro Tour event will kick off the year in Richmond, VA from January 30 – February 1. There will be dedicated Pro Tour Events at Las Vegas and Amsterdam with Worlds held in Atlanta. Formats for 2026 Pro Tours and Magic World Championship 32 will be shared at a later date. Finally, the Spotlight Series returns for 2026! After the positive response to the return of Open Tournaments, Wizards of the Coast will be increasing the total number of events from eight in 2025 to 12 in 2026 with more events taking place outside of the United States as the Spotlight Series goes global.

Pick-Two Draft

There's a new way to draft, and it's coming to Magic sooner than fans think. Pick-Two Draft is a new draft experience for Magic: The Gathering —fast to start, quick to finish, and nonstop fun in between. This new format is all about less waiting, more playing: sit with friends, grab two cards, a pass, and launch straight into the first match long before an eight-person pod settles in.

