Activision Partners With MTN DEW & Doritos On Next Call Of Duty Title

Activision and PepsiCo announced they've partnered again for Doritos and MTNDEW to promote Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The two companies have had some successful partnerships over the years, especially last year with the new Modern Warfare, as well as the inaugural season of the COD League and other special events like the Celebrity PRO-AM. So again the two have partnered to give away free perks in the game as you buy certain products. We have the details below about what you can possibly get, as well as a couple of quotes about the revived partnership.

Daily chances for 2XP for a year : first code entered daily from eligible MTN DEW, MTN DEW Zero Sugar, Diet MTN DEW or Doritos products will automatically enter gamers in a weekly drawing to win 2XP for year

: first code entered daily from eligible MTN DEW, MTN DEW Zero Sugar, Diet MTN DEW or Doritos products will automatically enter gamers in a weekly drawing to win 2XP for year Unique Operator Skin: with the first purchase of select MTN DEW Game Fuel cans will unlock a unique Game Fuel character skin for gameplay

with the first purchase of select MTN DEW Game Fuel cans will unlock a unique Game Fuel character skin for gameplay Instant 2XP: Fans can choose to instantly access 2XP simply by redeeming the codes on specially-marked packages. Codes can be redeemed by visiting DewandDoritos.com from October 15, 2020 – January 31, 2021

Fans can choose to instantly access 2XP simply by redeeming the codes on specially-marked packages. Codes can be redeemed by visiting DewandDoritos.com from October 15, 2020 – January 31, 2021 A chance to score a PS5: every purchase of eligible MTN DEW Game Fuel at Walmart and Speedway stores will allow players the chance to score other major prizes – like PS5 systems

every purchase of eligible MTN DEW Game Fuel at Walmart and Speedway stores will allow players the chance to score other major prizes – like PS5 systems Follow on social: as Doritos, MTN DEW, and MTN DEW Game Fuel reveal additional opportunities for consumers to win 2XP for a year and exclusive in-game items like calling cards, charms, and emblems throughout the program on Doritos and MTN DEW Game Fuel social channels

as Doritos, MTN DEW, and MTN DEW Game Fuel reveal additional opportunities for consumers to win 2XP for a year and exclusive in-game items like calling cards, charms, and emblems throughout the program on Doritos and MTN DEW Game Fuel social channels with unique challenges released on their social channels.

To mark the launch: MTN DEW will also debut "Leave No DEW Behind" on November 2. The :15 TVC encourages fans to get ready to compete. On November 9, MTN DEW Game Fuel will additionally support the campaign with digital content titled "Domination is Beautiful."

"We're thrilled to team up with Call of Duty for the launch of Black Ops Cold War," said Erin Chin, senior director, marketing, MTNDEW and MTN GEW GAME FUEL. "Fans have come to expect best-in- class experiences from Dew and partnering with Activision allows us to do exactly that." "Our brand fans are passionate about taking things to another level— whether it's gaming or snacking— so the launch of the action-packed Black Ops Cold War game presented the perfect moment to introduce an equally bold flavor," said Caio Correa, senior director of marketing, Doritos. "Doritos Twisted Lime brings a new lime-flavored chip that packs the same intense citrus punch consumers love and allows us to celebrate our latest partnership with Activision in a big way."