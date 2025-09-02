Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aegis Force: The Scorian War, Deseret Games Studio, Ellipsii

Aegis Force: The Scorian War Releases New Steam Demo

You can try a free demo of Aegis Force: The Scorian War on Steam, giving you a small window of content to see how the game plays

Experience classic JRPG-inspired tactical combat blended with immersive 2.5D exploration.

Recruit over 15 unique characters as you strategize, battle monsters, and uncover ancient secrets.

Enjoy a rich, cinematic story with customizable characters in a 30-hour single-player campaign.

Indie game developer Ellipsii and publisher Deseret Games Studio have released a brand-new demo for the game Aegis Force: The Scorian War on Steam. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a story-driven tactical RPG where the team has mixed in town exploration along with turn-based combat to make it more of a JRPG title of old in a 2.5D environment. You can try the demo today, all you have to do is download it for free on their Steam page.

Aegis Force: The Scorian War

Join Callon Roth, Orvus Magnaric, and Vedette Kairn, three childhood friends-turned-soldiers in this 2.5D Strategy RPG adventure as they recruit a varied cast of 15+ warriors, thieves, mages, engineers, and more to plan heists, battle monsters, uncover ancient weapons, foil dark plots, and unlock the mysteries of a continent caught in a century-long struggle with the heart of your favorite stories from the 16 and 32-bit eras.

Emotionally-Driven Cinematic Storytelling: A 30-hour story-driven single-player adventure awaits you as you journey across the great continent of Ianua. Join Callon and his friends as they uncover enemies and allies, tackle surprising challenges, and deal with the machinations of powerful figures dead set on reshaping the future in their image, and see how your characters and their relationships grow during their journey.

A 30-hour story-driven single-player adventure awaits you as you journey across the great continent of Ianua. Join Callon and his friends as they uncover enemies and allies, tackle surprising challenges, and deal with the machinations of powerful figures dead set on reshaping the future in their image, and see how your characters and their relationships grow during their journey. A Pixel Art 2.5D World Full of Fascinating Creatures: Lead your characters through a unique pixel art 2.5d world full of races, creatures, and monstrosities as they journey down unexpected paths. You may be surprised where you end up as you forge unforeseen alliances that could either lead you to the end of The Scorian War… or the end of the world.

Lead your characters through a unique pixel art 2.5d world full of races, creatures, and monstrosities as they journey down unexpected paths. You may be surprised where you end up as you forge unforeseen alliances that could either lead you to the end of The Scorian War… or the end of the world. Over 15 Recruitable Characters: Grow your force by locating and recruiting new members during your journey across the continent and through unique and exciting locations.

Grow your force by locating and recruiting new members during your journey across the continent and through unique and exciting locations. Customize Your Force: Promote and customize your characters and their abilities, then choose which ones to include in your force based on your preferred tactical strategies.

