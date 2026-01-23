Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aether & Iron, Seismic Squirrel

Aether & Iron Releases Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the game Aether & Iron as we get a better look at the gameplay before it comes out this Spring

Article Summary Watch the new Aether & Iron gameplay trailer for a first look at decopunk, strategy-driven action.

Experience a narrative RPG set in an alternate 1930s New York powered by aether technology.

Recruit companions, upgrade unique vehicles, and make choices that impact the city's fate.

Enjoy tactical turn-based combat, full voice acting, and rich Art Deco-inspired visuals throughout.

Indie game developer and publisher Seismic Squirrel has released a new trailer this week for their upcoming game, Aether & Iron. This latest trailer shows off more of the gameplay to come for the decopunk narrative RPG, including how you'll operate your vehicle, run jobs, recruit allies, get into combat, and more. Enjoy the trailer here as the game is beijng planned for a Spring 2026 release.

Aether & Iron

The streets of New York can be unforgiving without reliable backup. Recruit unique and resourceful companions to watch your back, and follow their stories. Each is armed with a range of talents that can make all the difference in a jam. What good is a smuggler without a good getaway car? Assemble a wide range of incredible aether-powered vehicles and unlock new tactical options to try out in an interesting twist on strategic, turn-based vehicular battles. Tinker with your rides to suit your playstyle. Do you prefer moving hard and fast, relying on speed for quick getaways? Or perhaps you might prefer to slap on some steel plates and bust out the grenade launcher!

With a writing team that includes credits on Far Cry, Mass Effect, and Sovereign Syndicate, Aether & Iron brings to life an alternate timeline in which anti-gravitational aether technology has reshaped the city skyline and deepened social divides. Thoroughly researched and inspired by real-life counterparts from 1930s New York City, explore its backstreets, dive into its seedy underbelly, marvel at stunning architecture, and peel back the city's many layers of power and greed. Your choices shape not just your path, but the city's fate as well. Will you rise as a savior, withdraw as a renegade, or evolve into a symbol of resilience in a world of authoritarian barons and high-stakes strategy?

Dive Into An Underground Life: Navigate secret paths, dodge enemies, hide contraband, and stay ahead of the big bosses out to get you. Perhaps join a rebellion along the way.

Navigate secret paths, dodge enemies, hide contraband, and stay ahead of the big bosses out to get you. Perhaps join a rebellion along the way. Your Choices Matter: Your decisions will shape the unfolding history of New York and the lives of its citizens, determining whether they will be able to find hope in a corrupt world of manipulation and violence.

Your decisions will shape the unfolding history of New York and the lives of its citizens, determining whether they will be able to find hope in a corrupt world of manipulation and violence. Grow Your Talents: Level up your Hustle, Smarts, and Brass abilities to improve your chances in combat and social situations. But no matter how good you are always a dice roll away from success or failure.

Level up your Hustle, Smarts, and Brass abilities to improve your chances in combat and social situations. But no matter how good you are always a dice roll away from success or failure. Drive In Style: Upgrade your aether-powered rides to suit your playstyle. Enhance your cars with every trick in the smuggler's toolkit – hidden compartments, smoke dispensers, and flamethrowers, of course.

Upgrade your aether-powered rides to suit your playstyle. Enhance your cars with every trick in the smuggler's toolkit – hidden compartments, smoke dispensers, and flamethrowers, of course. Fascinating Visuals: Inspired by 1930's Detective Comics and the Art Deco period, Aether & Iron brings a unique visual identity to gameplay.

Inspired by 1930's Detective Comics and the Art Deco period, Aether & Iron brings a unique visual identity to gameplay. Full Voice Acting: Experience an alt-history 1930s New York directly through through our talented cast of voice actors. Learn the characters' stories; sometimes funny, sometimes philosophical, often tragic.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!