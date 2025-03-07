Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Neowiz, Video Games | Tagged: Cats & Soup

Cats & Soup Launches New Update For Spring Content

Cats & Soup has released a brand new update for both iOS and Android today, giving players new things to do headed into Sprin 2025

Article Summary Discover new Spring-themed maps, costumes, and furniture in Cats & Soup update for 2025.

Join the Baby Kitty Special Travel Event with trails like Cherry Blossom Forest & Seaside Canola Field.

Meet Clover Angora, a limited-time cat inspired by lush plants, available until April 2.

Unlock exclusive items with new facilities, events, and a Whac-A-Mole rest area for the cats.

Neowiz has released a new update for the game Cats & Soup this morning, as the game has new content to carry throughout the month and into spring. Starting today and running all the way until March 30, the game will have several new activities you can take part in that all have a Spring theme about them as the cats slowly crawl out of the snow and into the blossoming of a new season. This includes a couple of new events that have unlocked new areas on the map, new items to snag for decor and dress-up, and some surprises to be found. We have more details about all this from the devs below, as the update is live on iOS and Android.

Cats & Soup – Spring 2025 Content

Join in on festive events, including the "Baby Kitty Special Travel Event," unlocking new spring-themed travel destinations, including the Cherry Blossom Forest Trail, Warm Promenade and Seaside Canola Field. New cherry blossom-themed maps, costumes, and furniture, like the Cherry Blossom Forest, are available throughout the event. The March update also brings a new limited-time cat, Clover Angora. Inspired by lush green plants and vibrant flowers, players have until Wednesday, Apr. 2, to claim Clover Angora from the In-Game Observatory and Kitty Trip. A new login event provides more Spring-themed rewards, including the Baby Kitty Artist Costume Set, Gems, Furniture Coins and Pudding.

Players can unlock limited-time items to enhance decorating all month long, such as new costumes, event facilities and facility skins. Additional updates include a coffee bean grinding cooking facility and a playful Whac-A-Mole rest area for the cats. Earlier this week, Merge Survival: Wasteland debuted a special furry friends collaboration with Cats & Soup that will run through March. Fans of the idle mobile game can enjoy themed decorations and special rewards from Kiki in Merge Survival.

