Age of Empires Reveals More 25th Anniversary Plans

Xbox Game Studios dropped some new info today about the Age Of Empires franchise and their 25th Anniversary plans. The team has multiple releases, re-releases, and new ventures on the way as the game will be coming to mobile, get a new Redolt title, a new anniversary edition, and more. We got snippets of the details for you here as well as more notes from the team on Xbox Wire for you to check out.

Age of Mythology Retold

Gods will return. Heroes will rise. Legends will battle. Age of Mythology Retold is in production! We know that the Age of Mythology community has been hopefully waiting for a Definitive Edition, and we'll be delivering. We're working hard to bring you the glory of the original game with updated graphics, features and more. Stay tuned for more news.

Age of Empires is Heading to Mobile

We shared a teaser trailer for a whole new way to play Age of Empires as it heads to mobile. This uniquely designed, visually stunning game will allow you to build your empire on the go. If the teaser has you excited, there'll be more to share in the not-too-distant future. So stay tuned….

Age of Empires IV Anniversary Edition

Celebrating its first year of delighting millions of global players, the award-winning and best-selling strategy franchise continues with Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition, putting you at the center of even more epic historical battles that shaped the world. The Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition and the Season Three: Anniversary Update are here, and we're excited to celebrate with you! With the update comes new civilizations, challenges, achievements, features, and more. Whether you're interested in creating new strategies with the Malians and Ottomans, building your skillset with challenges, competing in 1v1 Solo Ranked or competing with friends in the all-new Team Ranked, or earning a set of Age-themed rewards, there's something for every playstyle coming your way with the Season Three: Anniversary.

Three Games, Three Events, and One Giant Anniversary Celebration

The giant celebration for the Age of Empires Anniversary extravaganza is underway! Here's your connection to all the in-game events with unique challenges and rewards starting today, October 25. Don't miss out on all the fun in Age of Empires IV, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, and Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition with celebratory cakes, castles, capybaras, and more!

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition Releases a Huge Update Plus Cosmetic Packs

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition recently had some exciting news! First, a giant update happened with some awesome new features, maps, and more. Plus, fans now have the opportunity to access some new and unique cosmetic packs to enhance the in-game experience. These packs cover previously-released and brand-new heroes from across all of the civilizations in the game.