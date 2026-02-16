Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Age Of Wonders 4, Triumph Studios

Age of Wonders 4: Rise From Ruin Arrives in Early March

Triumph Studios and Paradox Interactive have revealed the next major DLC coming to Age of Wonders 4, as we got our first look at Rise From Ruin. This new DLC will bring players into the Withered Worlds, complete with a new devastated landscape, a new culture, and a ton of extra additions to the game to challenge you in creative ways. We have more info and the trailer here as it will be released for PC on March 9, 2026.

Age of Wonders 4: Rise From Ruin

Forge a mighty realm from the ashes in Age of Wonders 4: Rise from Ruin. Journey into the Withered Worlds and explore their devastated landscapes with the Nomad Culture, uniquely adapted to survive and thrive in desolation. Unearth the lost magics that ravaged these realms, and choose to either banish them forever or harness their power for your own ascendancy.

New Culture: Become the Nomads , masters of mobility on the battlefield and world alike, carrying entire cities across the realm in relentless pursuit of conquest and power. Scavengers of the magical wastes and conquering hordes, they drain the land for potent essences before moving on, leaving only desolation behind. Choose Conquerors for fast, aggressive raids that seize enemy territory, or Scavengers to harvest ancient wonders and battlefield loot for growing power.

Become the , masters of mobility on the battlefield and world alike, carrying entire cities across the realm in relentless pursuit of conquest and power. Scavengers of the magical wastes and conquering hordes, they drain the land for potent essences before moving on, leaving only desolation behind. Choose for fast, aggressive raids that seize enemy territory, or to harvest ancient wonders and battlefield loot for growing power. New Form : Lead the nation of Harefolk , survivors who outran the apocalypse itself. When the world collapsed, they endured through speed, instinct, and an unyielding will to live. They thrive where others fall, turning agility and cunning into the ultimate weapons of survival.

: Lead the nation of , survivors who outran the apocalypse itself. When the world collapsed, they endured through speed, instinct, and an unyielding will to live. They thrive where others fall, turning agility and cunning into the ultimate weapons of survival. New World Map Content: Survive in the Astral Barrens , a new terrain type born from a catastrophic magical calamity, where magic itself turns hostile. This unforgiving wasteland drains mana, halts regeneration, and punishes spellcasters as unstable energies cause spells to backfire and living magic to wither away. Explore Fractured Infestations, ancient wonders, and ruined nodes that draw you deep into a haunting, post-apocalyptic world. The worlds of the Astral Sea have also been enriched with the addition of 20 meticulously handcrafted regions. Endure the Devouring Winds with the Echoes of the Fracturing realm trait, where a world-spanning crisis turns every spell into a risk.

Survive in the , a born from a catastrophic magical calamity, where magic itself turns hostile. This unforgiving wasteland drains mana, halts regeneration, and punishes spellcasters as unstable energies cause spells and living magic to wither away. Explore ancient wonders, and ruined nodes that draw you deep into a haunting, post-apocalyptic world. The worlds of the Astral Sea have also been enriched with the addition of meticulously regions. Endure the with the realm trait, where a turns every spell into a risk. New Narrative Content: Uncover the Fated Regions scattered across the realm — the Withered Worlds left behind by ambitious Archmages who once sought the power of the Well of Creation. Take on epic quests to claim ancient artifacts tied to the origin of the Devouring Winds , drawing you into the contaminated ruins of their domains, where you confront the horrors born from their failure.

Uncover the scattered across the realm — the Withered Worlds left behind by ambitious Archmages who once sought the power of the Well of Creation. Take on epic quests to claim ancient artifacts tied to the origin of the , drawing you into the contaminated ruins of their domains, where you confront the horrors born from their failure. New Tomes Tome of the Warband: Build strong martial armies and mentor your units through the ranks. Tome of Sand Stalkers: Spread deserts, stalk and blind your enemies, and summon a Guardian of the desert to protect you. Tome of the Warlord: Conquer the world with mighty warriors and infernal allies.

New Wildlife and Units . Face formidable new types of Wildlife roaming the realm: Six Fractured creatures who became unrecognizable after surviving the calamity. Two Desert animals: Beware the deadly Sand Scorpion and Sand Worm.

. Face formidable new types of Wildlife roaming the realm: Additional Content Five New Realm Traits and 2 new Realm Templates. Two New Mounts: Camels and Scorpions. Three New Music tracks from composer Michiel van den Bos. New Interface Skin for a fully immersive aesthetic.



