Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hidalgo, Infinite Thread Games, Loopr Partners

New Cozy Co-Op Adventure Title Hidalgo Announced

There's a brand-new cozy co-op adventure game in the works called Hidalgo , retelling the tale of Don Quixote with puppets

Article Summary Hidalgo is a new cozy co-op adventure inspired by Don Quixote, set in a handcrafted puppet world.

Play locally as Don Quijote and Sancho, solving environmental puzzles and facing family-friendly bosses.

Experience a narrative that bridges imagination and reality, following both literary and modern family stories.

Features inventive co-op gameplay, a Spanish guitar soundtrack, and a tactile La Mancha built from recycled materials.

Indie game developer Infinite Thread Games and publisher Loopr Partners have announced their latest game called Hidalgo. This is a new cozy co-op adventure title in which you follow the story of Don Quixote, all designed in a hand-crafted puppet world. You'll head out on his journey, solving puzzles and having the time of your life as you work toward being knighted through a unique storytelling lens. The game has no release window planned, so for now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Hidalgo

Hidalgo invites players into a handcrafted puppet world built from recycled materials, where imagination and reality intertwine. Across three vibrant chapters, players will accompany Don Quijote, his loyal companion Sancho Panza, and Sancho's donkey Rucio on whimsical adventures inspired by the most iconic moments from the classic novel. from battling windmills to ruling an island and pursuing the love of Dulcinea.

But Hidalgo tells more than just Quijote's story. The story runs parallel to the emotional journey of a modern-day family who bring this world to life through handmade creations. As the children face challenges, including bullying and personal loss, their struggles mirror Don Quijote's own trials, creating a powerful narrative about imagination, resilience, and the strength of family bonds. Accompanied by a warm, Spanish guitar–driven soundtrack, Hidalgo delivers a relaxing and emotional adventure that blends literary heritage, inventive gameplay, and meaningful storytelling.

Environmental Puzzle Solving: Coordinate Don Quijote and Sancho in environmental puzzles requiring teamwork and creative thinking.

Coordinate Don Quijote and Sancho in environmental puzzles requiring teamwork and creative thinking. Co-Op Gameplay: Play together locally, with one player controlling Don Quijote and the other taking on the role of Sancho, working side by side to overcome challenges as a team.

Play together locally, with one player controlling Don Quijote and the other taking on the role of Sancho, working side by side to overcome challenges as a team. Perspective-Based Gameplay: Enter Don Quijote's imagination in first-person parallax puzzles that transform reality through his unique point of view.

Enter Don Quijote's imagination in first-person parallax puzzles that transform reality through his unique point of view. Family-Friendly Boss Encounters: Face imaginative, charming enemies born from Quijote's delusions in epic yet cozy boss fights.

Face imaginative, charming enemies born from Quijote's delusions in epic yet cozy boss fights. Handcrafted Puppet World: Explore a colorful La Mancha brought to life using recycled materials, creating a tactile, storybook aesthetic.

Explore a colorful La Mancha brought to life using recycled materials, creating a tactile, storybook aesthetic. Emotionally Driven Narrative: Experience a heartfelt story that bridges fantasy and reality, exploring themes of family, adversity, and healing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!