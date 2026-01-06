Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Riot Games, Valorant

Valorant Drops New Details About Season 2026 Content

Valorant revealed new details today about what players can expect in Season 2026, along with a couple of videos highlighting the new stories

Article Summary Valorant Season 2026 launches with the new Bandit pistol and lightning-fast AR1S game mode.

Breeze map gets major rework; Haven and Corrode receive key updates for improved gameplay flow.

MMR system overhaul aims for fairer, more balanced matches and accurate player ranking.

New player behavior systems, Community Pact, and Ayakashi Collection with dual katanas debut.

Riot Games decided to drop new lore and info on Valorant fans today, as we got a better look at what's coming in Season 2026, specifically Act I thsat launched today. Yesterday, the team dropped the official music video to get you psyched, today they kicked off Act I with a new weapon called the Bandit, a new game mode called AR1S, several MMR system updates for players to engage with, and more that you can read about and learn about in the video below.

Valorant – Season 2026

Bandit (new gun)

The Bandit fills a gameplay niche between the Ghost and Sheriff. It's capable of 1-shot headshot kills on enemies with Light armor where the Ghost begins to fall off, so you can feel a bit more empowered on those super light buys. We wanted to give you all new ways to flex your aim on pistol and eco rounds, and the Bandit will change the way you think about being thrifty.

Breeze Rework + Haven & Corrode Updates

We updated Breeze to allow for more Controller diversity and made angles easier to isolate. We also worked on a lot of the big open spaces in the map and closed them in a little bit so they don't feel like you're wandering into no-man's land if you take a fight there. So Breeze is back and in the Competitive map rotation. And since the changes are so substantial, we're reducing RR losses by 50% for the first two weeks. But along with the Breeze rework, we're also making some updates to a couple of key spots on Haven and Corrode to keep wall penetration a bit more predictable.

AR1S (new game mode)

Introducing AR1S, which stands for All Random, One Site—an all new, limited-time, lightning-fast, arcade spike mode. AR1S is a 5v5 mode where you spawn as a random Agent every round with TDM-style abilities, tiered Buy phases, contested Map Orbs, and condensed maps by forcing you to fight on only one site each round. With smaller maps and more ultimates, AR1S creates unpredictable moments and some ability combinations rarely seen in standard play.

MMR System Updates

For 2026, we're adjusting how your hidden MMR is calculated. The changes we're making should more accurately reflect individual skill. For most of you, your ranks should stay the same, but some of you might experience some shifts in rank. Ultimately, we think these changes will help bring more consistency match-to-match, so that it feels like more matches are balanced and each player belongs in your lobby. Our main focus for 2026 is improving competitive match quality across the board. We just want you to boot up Valorant and get into a good, competitive game. And we're confident that the systems we're tuning on the back end will help get us there.

Player Behavior

In 2026, we're putting a sharper focus on disruptive behavior. When you log into the game, you'll notice there's a new Community Pact that we're asking all players to accept, each year, in order to keep playing. This might not sound like much at first, but it's important that our expectations are clear with all of you on where we stand on certain behaviors so that we can hold each other accountable. And the last time you likely saw and agreed to our community standards was on your first day playing Valorant.

Under the hood, we've improved our policies and principles around smurfing, comms abuse, and other frustrating areas so that our systems and processes can continue to improve as well. We're recalibrating how we think about comms abuse for text and voice chat. More specifically, we're updating our systems to more reliably issue firmer penalties for severe offenses. We're rolling out Behavior Standing so that everyone can hold themselves accountable and see when and how their own behavior has been affecting others. You'll be able to see what penalties you are at risk of, what penalties you currently have, and what penalties future disruption will get you.

Ayakashi Collection

Emerging from the shadows of Japanese mythology, Ayakashi offers a dark, modern twist on ancient folklore. Each weapon burns with cursed flame, a reflection of the restless spirits bound within. The Kitsune mask motif marks the seal between worlds, both beautiful and dangerous. For the first time, wield dual short katanas, forged in the underworld and striking in perfect, deadly harmony. Weapons included in the collection are the Phantom, Ghost and Kogitsune (dual short katana melee).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!