Aaero2: Black Razor Edition Has Been Launched Today

Aaero2: Black Razor Edition has been released today with a few new additions and a new soundtrack that's being heavily promoted

Article Summary Aaero2: Black Razor Edition launches today with new music and fresh content on GOG, Epic, and PS5.

The biggest addition is an all-new soundtrack from Wired Productions’ in-house label, Black Razor Records.

Play solo or co-op, unleashing devastating missile attacks in futuristic rhythm-shooter gameplay.

Exclusive tracks by Lania Kea, Monstercat favorites, and inspired visuals from Arcade Paradise included.

Indie game developer Mad Fellows and publisher Wired Productions have launched Aaero2: Black Razor Edition today for a few platforms. For the most part, this is the same game that's already out on Steam and Xbox, so if you're already playing it, there's only a few changes. The biggest, and we have to say, the most overhyped addition, is the new soundtrack from their in-house label. All other additions are secodnary to the fact that they REALLY want you to know they put new music from their own label into this game, and that they want you to listen to it at all costs. You can get the new version of the game now on GOG, the Epi Games Store, and on PS5.

Aaero2: Black Razor Edition

Experience an exhilarating on-rails rhythm shooter where you trace ribbons of light, releasing the energy in the music while speeding through stunning alien environments and aiming to perfect your highest score! Fly solo or go B2B with a friend, unleashing devastating missiles and raining cannon fire to the beat of the Black Razor Records and Monstercat soundtrack.

The Black Razor Edition is the definitive cut of the cult rhythm-shooter, introducing all-new music from Wired's in-house label Black Razor Records, including exclusive tracks and bespoke levels inspired by fan favorite Arcade Paradise. Fly across cyberpunk arcade cities and cosmic megastructures, unleash missiles at alien threats to the pulse of high-tempo EDM as the world falls around you. The expanded soundtrack amplifies Aaero's trademark high-speed rail-shooter action and rhythm-driven precision, transforming your controller into an instrument and your gameplay into a full-blown performance.

Exclusive tracks from Wired's in-house label Black Razor Records : Featuring songs from hit game Arcade Paradise and a soundtrack produced by former The Prodigy drummer Kieron Pepper.

: Featuring songs from hit game Arcade Paradise and a soundtrack produced by former The Prodigy drummer Kieron Pepper. Songs by Lania Kea : Showcasing tracks from the rising star and member of the Black Razor Records family.

: Showcasing tracks from the rising star and member of the Black Razor Records family. Monstercat catalogue : Chart-topping bangers from Monstercat, a leading independent electronic record label.

: Chart-topping bangers from Monstercat, a leading independent electronic record label. Extended Visuals: New environments and worlds inspired by Arcade Paradise, Black Razor Records and others, adding to the hypnotic flow state.

