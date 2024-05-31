Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Age Of Wonders 4

Age Of Wonders 4's Eldritch Realms Expansion Arrives Mid-June

Paradox Interactive has reveled the next expansion to Age Of Wonders 4, as Eldritch Realms will dive into the Umbral Abyss.

Paradox Interactive and Triumph dropped new details about the next expansion for Age Of Wonders 4, as things are going to get darker in the Eldritch Realms. The new content will take you to new depths in the Umbral Abyss with new terrors and wonders to discover, as corruption runs through a new map. The realm is harmful to mortals and Godir, but you'll be able to learn transformative magic that will help you withstand the onslaught, along with a new Eldritch Sovereign ruler type and new magic. We have the trailer and details here as the content will go live on June 18, 2024.

Age Of Wonders 4: Eldritch Realms

New Map Layer – The Umbral Abyss: New tactical combat maps, unique locations to explore, and new independent factions of Umbral dwellers wait for players who can withstand the hazardous environs!

New tactical combat maps, unique locations to explore, and new independent factions of Umbral dwellers wait for players who can withstand the hazardous environs! New Ruler Type: Ancient beings of terrible power, the Eldritch Sovereigns have been corrupted by the Umbral Abyss and possess a unique Thrall spell casting mechanic. Choose your path as an Eldritch Sovereign ruler and decide between Dominating your foes, Manipulating the flesh or Wild, chaotic magic.

Ancient beings of terrible power, the Eldritch Sovereigns have been corrupted by the Umbral Abyss and possess a unique Thrall spell casting mechanic. Choose your path as an Eldritch Sovereign ruler and decide between Dominating your foes, Manipulating the flesh or Wild, chaotic magic. 3 New Tomes: Tighten your grasp with the Tome of the Tentacle, turn your enemies' strength to weakness with the Tome of Corruption, or drive back the darkness using the Tome of Cleansing Flame.

Tighten your grasp with the Tome of the Tentacle, turn your enemies' strength to weakness with the Tome of Corruption, or drive back the darkness using the Tome of Cleansing Flame. New Event System: Mini-crises threaten all rulers at once in the Cosmic Happenings, a series of events with unique tactical maps, units, and mechanics – and powerful rewards!

Mini-crises threaten all rulers at once in the Cosmic Happenings, a series of events with unique tactical maps, units, and mechanics – and powerful rewards! 2 New Forms: Swarm into battle as a faction of Insects, or lead the return of the Syrons from Age of Wonders' past!

Swarm into battle as a faction of Insects, or lead the return of the Syrons from Age of Wonders' past! 2 New Story Realms: Return to Athla and come to its defense in epic clashes that will determine the fate of the world.

Return to Athla and come to its defense in epic clashes that will determine the fate of the world. So Much More: 2 new mounts, 3 new Realm traits, 2 new Realm templates, 5 new premade rulers, 6 new music tracks, and a gloomy, unsettling new interface skin all await you in the Eldritch Realms!

