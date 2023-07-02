Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Airborne Empire, Stray Fawn Publishing, The Wandering Band

Airborne Kingdom To Receive New Sequel Called Airborne Empire

From a kingdom to an empire, Stray Fawn Publishing revealed Airborne Empire is on the way next year, a sequel to Airborne Kingdom.

Indie game publisher Stray Fawn Publishing has teamed up with The Wandering Band again to publish Airborne Empire, the sequel to Airborne Kingdom. As you may suspect from the title, your kingdom has grown and has expanded into an empire full of wonders above the planet, but also filled with conflict and conquest. You'll continue to grow your cities high above the ground while also looking for treasures and dealing with others who wish to send you crashing, literally. The game will come out sometime in 2024, but for now, enjoy the announcement trailer below.

"Airborne Empire challenges players to build, manage, and grow their own unique city in the skies. They traverse a vast and rich open world full of new dangers, exotic wonders, and many hidden treasures. The unique lift, balance, and propulsion mechanics return, but a new foe has emerged: pirates upend the city's tranquility, and players must defend their inhabitants – and the kingdoms below! – from destructive attacks. Only clever and daring leaders can grow and protect their homes, seek out and destroy enemy strongholds, and finally reunite the peoples of this world."

"While exploring a variety of biomes, players find themselves deep in an open world full of rich characters, dialogue choices, side-quests, and lost marvels. By helping the people below, they gain the knowledge to develop new technologies – including new lift, propulsion, and morale buildings. They'll also gain access to better tools for defense – and offense – against the pirate threat; defense towers, cannons, and attack planes can be researched, upgraded, and augmented with the tools found by combing the world and unraveling its mysteries. If players can manage the challenges along this adventure, they'll find themselves the leaders of a sprawling sky city, with enough prowess to defend against any incoming threats. It shall be the capital of a harmonious empire – the Airborne Empire of legend – reforged under their banners. In 2024, players can finally begin this epic journey!"

