Farming Simulator 25 Announced For PC & Console This November

GIANTS Software have revealed Farming Simulator 25 will be out this November, as they showed off the game with a new cinematic trailer.

Article Summary Farming Simulator 25 releases this November for PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

Experience new farming innovations like rice farming and expanded livestock options.

Discover over 400 vehicles from 150+ top agriculture brands in immersive environments.

Enhanced graphics and physics with GIANTS Engine 10 for a more realistic farming experience.

GIANTS Software officially announced Farming Simulator 25 this morning, as they showed the game off with a brand new cinematic trailer. The trailer takes farming to a whole new level, as in this one trailer, we get to see a few new innovations and additions to this edition of the franchise. Including rice farming and the equipment that will be used to help you set up your own farm, along with a teaser at the idea that farm animals will be included in this edition with the possibility of getting milk and eggs as resources. Enjoy the trailer and info we have for you here, as the game will arrive on November 12 for PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

Farming Simulator 25

Virtual farmers manage their agricultural empires in a new, lush East Asian landscape filled with rice paddies, a North American environment with plenty of open space, or a Central European location with green fields between ponds and rivers. Building their legacy single-handedly or cooperatively in multiplayer, they can now grow two types of rice, spinach, and other new crops – choosing from well over 20 overall. Buffalos and other animals join the livestock pens, while new production chains and constructions extend business opportunities. More features and details will be revealed soon.

Machine enthusiasts enjoy an ensemble of over 400 authentic vehicles, tools & items from more than 150 international top brands. Among them: Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra, and many others. With Asian farming, new types of specialized machines get introduced. All farmers feel a deeper connection to fields and nature thanks to a general tech upgrade with improved graphics and physics based on the latest and modding-friendly GIANTS Engine 10: Distance fog, enhanced shadows, dynamic weather effects, ground deformation and more boost the immersion of a romantic farming life.

