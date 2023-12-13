Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: alien, Alien: The Roleplaying Game

Alien: The Roleplaying Game Reveals Building Better Worlds Book

Free League Publishing revealed the latest addition to Alien: The Roleplaying Game with the new Building Better Worlds campaign.

Free League Publishing announced that Alien: The Roleplaying Game is getting a new campaign book with the reveal of Building Better Worlds. This is an all-new campaign set within the world they have build from the film franchise, as you find yourself on a moon being turned into an amazing colony that will soon find itself in the middle of a calamity with mysteries abound. The book is currently up for pre-order for $47, set to be released digitally and physically on January 16, 2024.

Alien: The Roleplaying Game – Building Better Worlds Book

Airless moons circle swirling gas giants, eager to be transformed into tomorrow's paradise. Dark ancient mysteries wait to be unearthed beneath a millennium of debris. Searing solar flares boil your flesh and blacken your bones as you harness their power to light a hundred worlds. Unstable tectonic plates shift to drown iridium mines in scalding lava. Even the truth of humanity's origins awaits you out there, orbiting some dying star. And out there amongst it all is something truly horrifying—something that nature never intended. Something alien. Building Better Worlds is a complete campaign module for the award-winning official ALIEN roleplaying game, giving you all the tools you need to run a full open-world campaign as a pioneering explorer or colonist. This book includes:

History of Colonization – the story of humanity's reach for the stars.

Creating Explorers & Colonists – expanded character creation rules for life on the frontier.

Gear & Ships – an extensive chapter with new gear and spaceships, gloriously illustrated.

Extrasolar Species Catalog – new Xenomorphic creatures to encounter.

The Lost Worlds – the framework and backstory for a frontier campaign.

Expeditions – six thrilling expeditions into uncharted space, playable in any order.

The Endgame – the final showdown with everything at stake.

The Appendix – create your own frontier and colonize it.

