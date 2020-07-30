All Musicians Revealed For Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Activision finally revealed all of the music coming to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 this week, and it's one of the best lineups you'll ever see. You're getting a big mix of brand new artists to the series such as A Tribe Called Quest, Less Than Jake, MxPx, Machine Gun Kelly, Baker Boy, Chick Norris, and more. As well as a mix of originals like Primus, Dead Kennedys, Goldfinger, Bad Religion, Goldfinger, and others. You can check out a sampling of the music that will appear on the soundtrack below as Noisey loaded up a complete video showing off some of the artists as they perform. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 will be released on September 4th for $40, but they are also now selling a digital deluxe version that includes unique content to that version as well as in-game gear that will be available for $50. And for those who profess to be the ultimate fan, there's also a collector's edition for sale for $100 that will be the complete digital deluxe content and a limited-run Birdhouse deck.

New Soundtrack Artists:

A Tribe Called Quest

A. Swayze & the Ghosts

Alex Lahey

All Talk

American Nightmare

Backchat

Baker Boy

Billy Talent

Black Prez ft. Kid Something

CHAII

Charlie Brown Jr.

Cherry Kola

Chick Norris

Craig Craig ft. Icy Black

Crush Effect ft. KARRA

Destroy Boys

DZ Deathrays

FIDLAR

JunkBunny

Less Than Jake

Machine Gun Kelly

Merkules

MxPx

Pkew Pkew Pkew

Reel Big Fish

Rough Francis

Screaming Females

Skepta

Spilt Milk

Strung Out

Sublime

The Ataris

Super Best Frens Club

Token

Tyrone Briggs

Viagra Boys

Zebrahead

Original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Series Artists:

Anthrax

Bad Religion

Consumed

Dead Kennedys

Dub Pistols

Even Rude

Fu Manchu

Goldfinger

Lagwagon

Millencolin

Naughty by Nature

Papa Roach

Powerman 5000

Primus

Rage Against the Machine

Speedealer

Styles of Beyond

Suicidal Tendencies

Suicide Machines

Swingin' Utters

The Ernies

The Vandals