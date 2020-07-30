All Musicians Revealed For Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Activision finally revealed all of the music coming to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 this week, and it's one of the best lineups you'll ever see. You're getting a big mix of brand new artists to the series such as A Tribe Called Quest, Less Than Jake, MxPx, Machine Gun Kelly, Baker Boy, Chick Norris, and more. As well as a mix of originals like Primus, Dead Kennedys, Goldfinger, Bad Religion, Goldfinger, and others. You can check out a sampling of the music that will appear on the soundtrack below as Noisey loaded up a complete video showing off some of the artists as they perform. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 will be released on September 4th for $40, but they are also now selling a digital deluxe version that includes unique content to that version as well as in-game gear that will be available for $50. And for those who profess to be the ultimate fan, there's also a collector's edition for sale for $100 that will be the complete digital deluxe content and a limited-run Birdhouse deck.
New Soundtrack Artists:
- A Tribe Called Quest
- A. Swayze & the Ghosts
- Alex Lahey
- All Talk
- American Nightmare
- Backchat
- Baker Boy
- Billy Talent
- Black Prez ft. Kid Something
- CHAII
- Charlie Brown Jr.
- Cherry Kola
- Chick Norris
- Craig Craig ft. Icy Black
- Crush Effect ft. KARRA
- Destroy Boys
- DZ Deathrays
- FIDLAR
- JunkBunny
- Less Than Jake
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Merkules
- MxPx
- Pkew Pkew Pkew
- Reel Big Fish
- Rough Francis
- Screaming Females
- Skepta
- Spilt Milk
- Strung Out
- Sublime
- The Ataris
- Super Best Frens Club
- Token
- Tyrone Briggs
- Viagra Boys
- Zebrahead
Original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Series Artists:
- Anthrax
- Bad Religion
- Consumed
- Dead Kennedys
- Dub Pistols
- Even Rude
- Fu Manchu
- Goldfinger
- Lagwagon
- Millencolin
- Naughty by Nature
- Papa Roach
- Powerman 5000
- Primus
- Rage Against the Machine
- Speedealer
- Styles of Beyond
- Suicidal Tendencies
- Suicide Machines
- Swingin' Utters
- The Ernies
- The Vandals