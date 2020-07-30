All Musicians Revealed For Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan | Comments

Activision finally revealed all of the music coming to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 this week, and it's one of the best lineups you'll ever see. You're getting a big mix of brand new artists to the series such as A Tribe Called Quest, Less Than Jake, MxPx, Machine Gun Kelly, Baker Boy, Chick Norris, and more. As well as a mix of originals like Primus, Dead Kennedys, Goldfinger, Bad Religion, Goldfinger, and others. You can check out a sampling of the music that will appear on the soundtrack below as Noisey loaded up a complete video showing off some of the artists as they perform. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 will be released on September 4th for $40, but they are also now selling a digital deluxe version that includes unique content to that version as well as in-game gear that will be available for $50. And for those who profess to be the ultimate fan, there's also a collector's edition for sale for $100 that will be the complete digital deluxe content and a limited-run Birdhouse deck.

The official poster for the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 soundtrack, courtesy of Activision.
The official poster for the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 soundtrack, courtesy of Activision.

New Soundtrack Artists:

  • A Tribe Called Quest
  • A. Swayze & the Ghosts
  • Alex Lahey
  • All Talk
  • American Nightmare
  • Backchat
  • Baker Boy
  • Billy Talent
  • Black Prez ft. Kid Something
  • CHAII
  • Charlie Brown Jr.
  • Cherry Kola
  • Chick Norris
  • Craig Craig ft. Icy Black
  • Crush Effect ft. KARRA
  • Destroy Boys
  • DZ Deathrays
  • FIDLAR
  • JunkBunny
  • Less Than Jake
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Merkules
  • MxPx
  • Pkew Pkew Pkew
  • Reel Big Fish
  • Rough Francis
  • Screaming Females
  • Skepta
  • Spilt Milk
  • Strung Out
  • Sublime
  • The Ataris
  • Super Best Frens Club
  • Token
  • Tyrone Briggs
  • Viagra Boys
  • Zebrahead

Original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Series Artists:

  • Anthrax
  • Bad Religion
  • Consumed
  • Dead Kennedys
  • Dub Pistols
  • Even Rude
  • Fu Manchu
  • Goldfinger
  • Lagwagon
  • Millencolin
  • Naughty by Nature
  • Papa Roach
  • Powerman 5000
  • Primus
  • Rage Against the Machine
  • Speedealer
  • Styles of Beyond
  • Suicidal Tendencies
  • Suicide Machines
  • Swingin' Utters
  • The Ernies
  • The Vandals
https://youtu.be/u4pF9PLeNAc

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope  