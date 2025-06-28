Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm Announces Plans For Season 14

Disney Speedstorm has a number of new additions coming in early July, as the devs showed off what's in storew for Season 14

Article Summary Disney Speedstorm Season 14 launches July 3, 2025, celebrating Toy Story and Disneyland’s 70th anniversary.

New racers Forky, Lotso, and Emperor Zurg join the track with unique abilities and powers.

Free character unlocks for Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep, plus new crew members and Supercharged Racers.

New Tales Events offer fresh PvE and PvP challenges, daily rewards, and competitive leaderboards.

Gameloft has revealed new details for Disney Speedstorm's next season, as Season 14: No Toy Gets Left Behind will arrive next week. It may have a Toy Story theme, but this is a mix of different properties as it appears this will celebrate the 70th Anniversary of Disneyland, which happens on July 14 this year. We have the full list of details about what you can expect, including new racers, new music, new events, several unlocks, and more, as the season launches on July 3, 2025.

Disney Speedstorm – Season 14: No Toy Gets Left Behind

New Racers Forky (Defender) – Trash becomes treasure as Forky uses several moves to gain an edge on the competition. Unleash a circle of garbage that rotates around Forky, with each piece granting him protection from one enemy hit. If an enemy gets hit by a piece of trash, Forky gains a small speed bonus, too! Forky's activation power sees him jumping out of his cart and throwing himself forward. If he hits another player, he grants them a speed boost and also slingshots himself forward. Lotso (Trickster) – Lotso spreads the love with a big bear hug that slows down rival racers and marks them. When he activates his main power, he lets out a fearsome growl, with all marked racers slowing down, and the bonus Lotso receives is made stronger the higher the number of marks there are. Emperor Zurg – Brawler – Evil has no bounds when Emperor Zurg is on the track. He can stun rival racers and gain speed boosts, while his charged attack fires off a massive cluster of foam balls behind his vehicle, stunning enemies in a large radius.

New Crew Members – Big Baby, Karen Beverly, Stretch, Chuckles, Bonnie, Twitch, Sparks, and more.

– Big Baby, Karen Beverly, Stretch, Chuckles, Bonnie, Twitch, Sparks, and more. New Tales Events – Experience limited-time events in a whole new way with Tales Events! LTEs combine to create one continuous experience complete with PvE and PvP objectives, a global reward track, and a competitive leaderboard. Be sure to check for daily rewards, and best of all, multiple Tales Events can run simultaneously.

– Experience limited-time events in a whole new way with Tales Events! LTEs combine to create one continuous experience complete with PvE and PvP objectives, a global reward track, and a competitive leaderboard. Be sure to check for daily rewards, and best of all, multiple Tales Events can run simultaneously. Free character unlocks – Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep become available for free for all players

Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep become available for free for all players New Supercharged Racers and Vaults – More Supercharged Racers head into the game with Hercules, Elsa, EVE, Stitch, and Goofy racing into action with boosted stats and progression. The Nightmare Before Christmas Vault returns, allowing players to unlock Jack Skellington, Sally, and Dr. Finkelstein.

– More Supercharged Racers head into the game with Hercules, Elsa, EVE, Stitch, and Goofy racing into action with boosted stats and progression. The Nightmare Before Christmas Vault returns, allowing players to unlock Jack Skellington, Sally, and Dr. Finkelstein. Mid-season racers – The iconic duo of Chip 'n' Dale are coming to Disney Speedstorm! Be sure to check social channels for more info.

