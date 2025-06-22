Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: EXOR Studios, Surefire.Games, The Riftbreaker

The Riftbreaker Launches Version 2.0 With Online Co-Op

The Riftbreaker the has launched a new massive update, bringing a ton of additions and improvements to the game in Version 2.0

Article Summary The Riftbreaker 2.0 update adds four-player online co-op for the full campaign and survival modes.

Expanded endgame offers a new story arc featuring massive Megastructures and tougher Omega-Strain creatures.

Reworked loot, weapon, and research systems deliver deeper customization and new ways to power up your mech.

Game balance, quality of life, and performance improvements provide smoother, more challenging gameplay.

Indie game developer EXOR Studios and co-publisher Surefire.Games dropped a massive update for The Riftbreaker this past week as the game has entered Version 2.0. This update has brought about some hefty content to the title, including the addition of online co-op, an expanded endgame, a rework of the research mechanic, a new loot system, quality-of-life updates, and more. We have the complete dev notes below as you can download the new version of the game right now.

The Riftbreaker – Version 2.0

The Riftbreaker 2.0 update has two major components. The first is online co-op mode. Up to four players can play the entire Story Campaign and Survival Mode. All the missions and features that you know from the single-player game are here, adapted and improved with multiplayer in mind. The second part of the 2.0 update is the Expanded Story Campaign, with new, long-term progression goals. After completing all the main missions from the main part of the Story Campaign… Wait! We should stop right there, not to spoil the fun! Let's just say expect a brand-new story arc involving massive Megastructures. They are specialized buildings that will test the limits of your economy and logistics. Completing these Megastructures will lead you to a new ending to The Riftbreaker story. Apart from these two major components, the 2.0 update brings improvements to almost all aspects of the game: new features, better balance, and massive performance optimizations.

FOUR-PLAYER CO-OP – Gather your team and conquer Galatea 37 together. You can play the entire Campaign and Survival Modes, as well as the Prologue mission.

– Gather your team and conquer Galatea 37 together. You can play the entire Campaign and Survival Modes, as well as the Prologue mission. EXPANDED ENDGAME CAMPAIGN – A brand-new story arc involving Megastructures, specialized buildings with massive resource and upkeep requirements that will test your planning skills and give you powerful passive boosts in return. The 2.0 update is fully voiced by Francesca Meaux and Ryan Laughton, reprising their roles as Ashley and Mr. Riggs. The new plot adds as much story content as each of the earlier World Expansions: 40 minutes of new dialogue, giving you new insights into the world of The Riftbreaker.

– A brand-new story arc involving Megastructures, specialized buildings with massive resource and upkeep requirements that will test your planning skills and give you powerful passive boosts in return. The 2.0 update is fully voiced by Francesca Meaux and Ryan Laughton, reprising their roles as Ashley and Mr. Riggs. The new plot adds as much story content as each of the earlier World Expansions: 40 minutes of new dialogue, giving you new insights into the world of The Riftbreaker. NEW OMEGA-STRAIN CREATURES – These are the new, more powerful, and tougher versions of the existing species. They are the new backbone of the enemy hordes, bringing destruction wherever they go. Defeating them will yield great rewards. Exor Studios artists had the opportunity to let their imagination go wild and update Omega creature models to command respect. Omegas also come in "elemental" forms, requiring you to vary your arsenal while fighting. Each Omega creature receives additional abilities from a wide range of available options.

– These are the new, more powerful, and tougher versions of the existing species. They are the new backbone of the enemy hordes, bringing destruction wherever they go. Defeating them will yield great rewards. Exor Studios artists had the opportunity to let their imagination go wild and update Omega creature models to command respect. Omegas also come in "elemental" forms, requiring you to vary your arsenal while fighting. Each Omega creature receives additional abilities from a wide range of available options. RANDOMIZED MISSION GENERATOR – After completing all of the main missions in any given biome, you will now have the possibility to look for new planetary locations. You can either look for hidden treasures and Bioanomalies in exploration-style maps or you can set up new resource outposts in resource-rich areas. The Campaign is no longer limited to a predefined set of maps. The Randomized Mission Generator gives you access to countless variations of maps with unique characteristics. Utilizing this tool will grant you access to additional resources, equipment, and space to move your infrastructure if needed.

– After completing all of the main missions in any given biome, you will now have the possibility to look for new planetary locations. You can either look for hidden treasures and Bioanomalies in exploration-style maps or you can set up new resource outposts in resource-rich areas. The Campaign is no longer limited to a predefined set of maps. The Randomized Mission Generator gives you access to countless variations of maps with unique characteristics. Utilizing this tool will grant you access to additional resources, equipment, and space to move your infrastructure if needed. LOOT SYSTEM REWORK – Crafting is not the only way of getting new gear anymore. You can now find weapons, mech upgrades, and other useful items as loot from enemy creatures, Biocaches, and Bioanomalies. The items you find have the potential to be much more powerful than those you can craft yourself: always check for upgrades! You never know what cool additional characteristics an item might have. As you complete research tree nodes, the lootable items will progress as well, increasing the pool of available items. You might even find ones that exceed your current level of research, making each find exciting. And if you don't find what you want, you can always disassemble the junk and enjoy the extra resources. Win-win.

– Crafting is not the only way of getting new gear anymore. You can now find weapons, mech upgrades, and other useful items as loot from enemy creatures, Biocaches, and Bioanomalies. The items you find have the potential to be much more powerful than those you can craft yourself: always check for upgrades! You never know what cool additional characteristics an item might have. As you complete research tree nodes, the lootable items will progress as well, increasing the pool of available items. You might even find ones that exceed your current level of research, making each find exciting. And if you don't find what you want, you can always disassemble the junk and enjoy the extra resources. Win-win. GAME BALANCE ADJUSTMENTS – The dev team has rebalanced the entirety of The Riftbreaker campaign, taking all your feedback into account. The difficulty modes in version 2.0 have been redesigned to fit most players better. Easy Mode has been toned down to allow for a more casual, leisurely style of play. Hard and Brutal Modes have been "intensified" to offer a greater challenge to those who want their skills evaluated. Additionally, difficulty levels are customizable, meaning that you can adjust the game parameters exactly to your liking.

– The dev team has rebalanced the entirety of The Riftbreaker campaign, taking all your feedback into account. The difficulty modes in version 2.0 have been redesigned to fit most players better. Easy Mode has been toned down to allow for a more casual, leisurely style of play. Hard and Brutal Modes have been "intensified" to offer a greater challenge to those who want their skills evaluated. Additionally, difficulty levels are customizable, meaning that you can adjust the game parameters exactly to your liking. WEAPON SYSTEM REWORK – Developers have also rebalanced the entire weapons system to improve firepower scaling across the entire campaign. Weapons that were previously too weak have received significant upgrades, making more builds workable. The Exor Studios team has also introduced functional changes to some weapons, like the Root Gun and Laser. You are highly encouraged to experiment with all of them. You might discover a new favorite! They have also taken a good look at the weapon mods to make sure that everything you find and install in your guns has a meaningful impact on your firepower.

– Developers have also rebalanced the entire weapons system to improve firepower scaling across the entire campaign. Weapons that were previously too weak have received significant upgrades, making more builds workable. The Exor Studios team has also introduced functional changes to some weapons, like the Root Gun and Laser. You are highly encouraged to experiment with all of them. You might discover a new favorite! They have also taken a good look at the weapon mods to make sure that everything you find and install in your guns has a meaningful impact on your firepower. RESEARCH REWORK – All research items in the Story Campaign will cost not only time but also resources. Adding a research item to the queue will require you to pay a one-time resource fee. This cost will offset the extra resources that you will get during the new campaign. Survival Research tree stays unaffected.

– All research items in the Story Campaign will cost not only time but also resources. Adding a research item to the queue will require you to pay a one-time resource fee. This cost will offset the extra resources that you will get during the new campaign. Survival Research tree stays unaffected. QUALITY-OF-LIFE IMPROVEMENTS – Many other features were implemented, such as mass item disassembly, a research search bar, quick multiplayer teleports, and a multitude of other options to make your gameplay experience as smooth as possible. These tools have been added thanks to feedback from the brave Beta testers who suggested some brilliant solutions. Thank you to everyone who participated in the testing process!

– Many other features were implemented, such as mass item disassembly, a research search bar, quick multiplayer teleports, and a multitude of other options to make your gameplay experience as smooth as possible. These tools have been added thanks to feedback from the brave Beta testers who suggested some brilliant solutions. Thank you to everyone who participated in the testing process! MASSIVE PERFORMANCE GAINS – Since this update required reworking the entire engine, you will now be able to enjoy The Riftbreaker with much smoother performance, able to handle truly massive bases and enemy numbers.

