Cobalion Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

Defeat Cobalion in Five Star Raids as Pokémon GO kicks off a new season called Delightful Days. Build a team of counters using our guide.

Article Summary Learn the best counters to defeat Cobalion in Pokémon GO's Delightful Days season Tier Five Raids.

Top Mega, Primal, Shadow, and non-Shadow Pokémon and moves listed for maximum raid efficiency.

Recommendations for team size, catching tips, and Circle Lock Technique for Cobalion raids.

Details on Shiny odds and perfect IV CP values for Cobalion in both normal and boosted weather.

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has now begun. This season will focus on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the first month of Delightful Days, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Bulu, Groudon, Kyogre, and Cobalion with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Abomasnow, Mega Manectric, Mega Beedrill, and Mega Aggron. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Cobalion, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Cobalion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Cobalion counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Cobalion with efficiency.

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Rapid Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Single Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Cobalion can be defeated by a pair of trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Cobalion will have a CP of 1727 in normal weather conditions and 2159 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

