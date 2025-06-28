Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cat Quest III, Kepler Interactive, The Gentlebros

Cat Quest III Releases Brand-New Tavern Tales Update

There's a new set of pirating adventures awaiting you in Cat Quest III, as players can now download the Tavern Tales update

Article Summary Cat Quest III launches Tavern Tales update with new pirating adventures and side quests to explore.

Battle epic bosses with fresh modifiers and earn unique companions like Beakon the fearless parrot.

Discover new dungeons, bosses, and gear as you sail the dangerous seas of the Purribean.

Enjoy challenging encounters, legendary loot, and local co-op gameplay for ultimate feline fun.

Indie game developer The Gentlebros and publisher Kepler Interactive released a new free update for Cat Quest III this week, as players can dive into some new Tavern Tales. The shorthand is that when you step into one of the many taverns in the game, you can take on a new story from several to choose from. Ranging from simple quests all the way to boss battles. We have the details below as the update is available now.

Tavern Tales

The new game update allows players to choose various tales from the in-game tavern, each retelling the story of one of the game's epic boss battles, but with some slight exaggerations in their retellings. Each boss battle now has curious new modifiers with increasing difficulty to add new challenges to the deadly encounters; the Boar King battle now has meteorites rain down from the sky, while Captain Meowtallika's concert now has various electrical pulses filling the screen. For each new challenge the player overcomes, they'll be rewarded with a brand-new companion, such as Beakon the fearless parrot who swoops down on enemies, dealing damage to all in its path. Players who overcome all of the game's new encounters will even discover a secret encounter to put all their skills to the test.

Cat Quest III

Prepare to unfurl your sails and prowl the seas of the Purribean as you discover new side quests, furrocious boss fights, treacherous dungeons and pawsitively legendary gear. For buccaneers who have yet to set sail on their grand adventure in Cat Quest III, now's their chance as a meownificent discount is available for the next week. The vast open seas of the Purribean are both bountiful and dangerous for any would-be explorers – but it's here you'll find the treasure your group of adventurers has been searching for, the legendary North Star. Buccaneers beware – you aren't the only ones on the lookout for treasure, the fur-ocious Pi-rats are here too, and they'll stop at nothing to reach the treasure before you. Featuring local co-op, Cat Quest III features an array of gear, weapons, spells and trinkets that allow you to create the cat that is right for you. Whether you want to go in claws blazing or take a more tactical approach, the Purribean can be explored however you see fit.

Five New Side Quests – Meet new characters and uncover new mysteries from familiar faces while overcoming challenging new foes.

Meet new characters and uncover new mysteries from familiar faces while overcoming challenging new foes. Four New Explorable Dungeons – Overcome new challenges in unique dungeons which each contain new stories, new gameplay mechanics and puzzles, and surprises to discover.

Overcome new challenges in unique dungeons which each contain new stories, new gameplay mechanics and puzzles, and surprises to discover. Three New Boss Fights – Take on three fearsome new boss battles in thrilling, unique encounters.

Take on three fearsome new boss battles in thrilling, unique encounters. A Bounty of New Gear – Discover new gear items and add even more options to your character builds to unleash your full feline fury.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!