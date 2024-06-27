Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kindred Vale, Stillalive Studios

All-New Cozy Life Sim Game Kindred Vale Announced

Stillalive Studios have revealed their latest game in the works, as Kindred Vale will bring players a new cozy life simulator to PC.

Indie game developer and publisher Stillalive Studios has revealed their latest title, as they present Kindred Vale coming to PC via Steam. You will play a young woman who can communicate with mystic spirits, as you will help restore their trust through the use of magic. You will explore all sorts of areas located in a dense mountainous region as you gather, craft, and forge strong relationships with the many people you meet in the various locations, all while attempting to help return your hometown to its former charm. The game is going to launch a Kickstarter soon for funding, so no release date has been set yet. But you can see more in the latest trailer above.

Kindred Vale

High up in the Austrian Alps, a mystical world filled with spirits and creatures based on Austrian folklore awaits you. Embark on a serene journey to bring harmony to the worlds of humans and spirits, transforming Kindred Vale into a haven of peace and beauty. Along the way, you'll explore a vibrant land brimming with stories and characters that deepen your experience.

Your New Home in the Alps: Live your best life in a cozy community bursting with fun activities. Forage, fish, and cook, craft furniture to decorate your home, give gifts to your neighbors, find historical artifacts to store in the town's museum, and more!

Live your best life in a cozy community bursting with fun activities. Forage, fish, and cook, craft furniture to decorate your home, give gifts to your neighbors, find historical artifacts to store in the town's museum, and more! Befriend Humans & Spirits: Meet a diverse cast of lovable characters with their own distinct stories and personalities — and maybe even find your own special someone!

Meet a diverse cast of lovable characters with their own distinct stories and personalities — and maybe even find your own special someone! Unleash a World of Magic: Discover a strange and wonderful collection of creatures inspired by the legends of the Austrian Alps, including the Wolpertinger, Perchten, Tatzelwürmer, and many more. Each spirit offers unique magical gifts to take your adventure from the tallest peaks to the farthest reaches of the lakes and forests.

Discover a strange and wonderful collection of creatures inspired by the legends of the Austrian Alps, including the Wolpertinger, Perchten, Tatzelwürmer, and many more. Each spirit offers unique magical gifts to take your adventure from the tallest peaks to the farthest reaches of the lakes and forests. Uncover the Vale's Secrets: Explore the once-harmonious world of Kindred Vale and unearth its past to mend the rift between humans and spirits. Dive into an immersive story filled with magic and mystery in a breathtaking alpine land that will feel like home.

