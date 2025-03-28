Posted in: Games, Studio Wildcard, Video Games | Tagged: ARK The Animated Series, ARK: Survival Ascended, Grove Street Games, Instinct Games, Snail Games
ARK: Survival Ascended Adds Animated Series Costumes Pack and More
ARK: Survival Ascended has a new DLC pack of content available today, as you can dress up like you're in the Animated Series and more
Article Summary
- Explore ARK: Survival Ascended with 109 new animated series-inspired costumes for free.
- Dress as characters like Chava and Jane, and dinosaurs like Allosaurus and Spino with new skins.
- Unlock Dear Jane outfits without Explorer Notes in the latest free update.
- Discover the mighty Deinotherium, now available in the latest ARK update.
Studio Wildcard revealed that a new DLC pack is being added to ARK: Survival Ascended today, so you can now dress up like you're in the animated series. Players can download a free pack of skins right now that will add 109 costumes to the game to make you feel like you're in the Paramount+ series. What's more, they've added the mighty Deinotherium to the game as part of a free update, as you now have access to this larger-than-life beast. We have more details on the DLC below.
ARK: Survival Ascended – ARK: Animated Series 109-Costumes Pack
Get ready to complete your animated collection on March 26th! This massive pack is packed with 109 vibrant creature and character costumes, based on ARK The Animated Series. This pack grants 109 total costumes – 77 exclusive creatures, 4 exclusive characters (Jane, Chava, Rebel Mei Yin, New-Armor Mei Yin), plus all 'Dear Jane' costumes (18 creatures and 10 characters).
Character Costumes:
-
Chava
-
Jane
-
New-Armor Mei Yin
-
Rebel Mei Yin
Creature Costumes:
-
Achatina
-
Allosaurus
-
Anglerfish
-
Araneo
-
Archaeopteryx
-
Arthropluera
-
Baryonyx
-
Basilosaurus
-
Beelzebufo
-
Carbonemys
-
Carcharodontosaurus
-
Carnotaurus
-
Castoroides
-
Chalicotherium
-
Coelacanth
-
Compy
-
Dilo
-
Dimetrodon
-
Dimorphodon
-
Diplocaulus
-
Diplodocus
-
Dire Bear
-
Direwolf
-
Dung Beetle
-
Dunkleosteus
-
Electrophorus
-
Equus
-
Gallimimus
-
Giant Bee
-
Hesperornis
-
Hyaenodon
-
Ichthyornis
-
Ichthyosaurus
-
Iguanodon
-
Kairuku
-
Kaprosuchus
-
Kentrosaurus
-
Lystrosaurus
-
Mammoth
-
Manta
-
Megaloceros (Male)
-
Megalodon
-
Megalosaurus
-
Megalosceros (Female)
-
Megatherium
-
Microraptor
-
Mosasaurus
-
Moschops
-
Onyc
-
Oviraptor
-
Ovis
-
Pachy
-
Pachyrhinosaurus
-
Paraceratherium
-
Pegomastax
-
Pelagornis
-
Phiomia
-
Piranha
-
Plesiosaur
-
Procoptodon
-
Pulmonoscorpius
-
Purlovia
-
Rhyniognatha
-
Sabertooth Salmon
-
Sarco
-
Spino
-
Tapejara
-
Terror Bird
-
Therizinosaur
-
Thylacoleo
-
Titanoboa
-
Titanosaur
-
Triceratops
-
Troodon
-
Tusoteuthis
-
Vulture
-
Woolly Rhino
Additionally, the ARK Animated Series 109-Costumes Pack automatically unlocks all the skins associated with Dear Jane, without needing to collect the Explorer Notes, giving you access to:
Character Costumes:
-
Alasie
-
Bob
-
Gladatrix
-
Helena
-
Henry
-
John
-
Kor
-
Mei Yin
-
Nerva
-
Rockwell
Creature Costumes:
-
Ankylosaurus
-
Argentavis
-
Brontosaurus
-
Daeodon
-
Dodo
-
Doedicurus
-
Giganotosaurus
-
Megalania
-
Monkey
-
Otter
-
Parasaur
-
Pteranodon
-
Quetz
-
Raptor
-
Rex
-
Sabertooth
-
Stegosaurus
-
Yutyrannus