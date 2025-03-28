Posted in: Games, Studio Wildcard, Video Games | Tagged: ARK The Animated Series, ARK: Survival Ascended, Grove Street Games, Instinct Games, Snail Games

ARK: Survival Ascended Adds Animated Series Costumes Pack and More

ARK: Survival Ascended has a new DLC pack of content available today, as you can dress up like you're in the Animated Series and more

Article Summary Explore ARK: Survival Ascended with 109 new animated series-inspired costumes for free.

Dress as characters like Chava and Jane, and dinosaurs like Allosaurus and Spino with new skins.

Unlock Dear Jane outfits without Explorer Notes in the latest free update.

Discover the mighty Deinotherium, now available in the latest ARK update.

Studio Wildcard revealed that a new DLC pack is being added to ARK: Survival Ascended today, so you can now dress up like you're in the animated series. Players can download a free pack of skins right now that will add 109 costumes to the game to make you feel like you're in the Paramount+ series. What's more, they've added the mighty Deinotherium to the game as part of a free update, as you now have access to this larger-than-life beast. We have more details on the DLC below.

ARK: Survival Ascended – ARK: Animated Series 109-Costumes Pack

Get ready to complete your animated collection on March 26th! This massive pack is packed with 109 vibrant creature and character costumes, based on ARK The Animated Series. This pack grants 109 total costumes – 77 exclusive creatures, 4 exclusive characters (Jane, Chava, Rebel Mei Yin, New-Armor Mei Yin), plus all 'Dear Jane' costumes (18 creatures and 10 characters).

Character Costumes:

Chava

Jane

New-Armor Mei Yin

Rebel Mei Yin

Creature Costumes:

Achatina

Allosaurus

Anglerfish

Araneo

Archaeopteryx

Arthropluera

Baryonyx

Basilosaurus

Beelzebufo

Carbonemys

Carcharodontosaurus

Carnotaurus

Castoroides

Chalicotherium

Coelacanth

Compy

Dilo

Dimetrodon

Dimorphodon

Diplocaulus

Diplodocus

Dire Bear

Direwolf

Dung Beetle

Dunkleosteus

Electrophorus

Equus

Gallimimus

Giant Bee

Hesperornis

Hyaenodon

Ichthyornis

Ichthyosaurus

Iguanodon

Kairuku

Kaprosuchus

Kentrosaurus

Lystrosaurus

Mammoth

Manta

Megaloceros (Male)

Megalodon

Megalosaurus

Megalosceros (Female)

Megatherium

Microraptor

Mosasaurus

Moschops

Onyc

Oviraptor

Ovis

Pachy

Pachyrhinosaurus

Paraceratherium

Pegomastax

Pelagornis

Phiomia

Piranha

Plesiosaur

Procoptodon

Pulmonoscorpius

Purlovia

Rhyniognatha

Sabertooth Salmon

Sarco

Spino

Tapejara

Terror Bird

Therizinosaur

Thylacoleo

Titanoboa

Titanosaur

Triceratops

Troodon

Tusoteuthis

Vulture

Woolly Rhino

Additionally, the ARK Animated Series 109-Costumes Pack automatically unlocks all the skins associated with Dear Jane, without needing to collect the Explorer Notes, giving you access to:

Character Costumes:

Alasie

Bob

Gladatrix

Helena

Henry

John

Kor

Mei Yin

Nerva

Rockwell

Creature Costumes:

Ankylosaurus

Argentavis

Brontosaurus

Daeodon

Dodo

Doedicurus

Giganotosaurus

Megalania

Monkey

Otter

Parasaur

Pteranodon

Quetz

Raptor

Rex

Sabertooth

Stegosaurus

Yutyrannus

