McDonald's Announces New Minecraft Promotional Meals

McDonald's will be throwing its own Micecraft celebration for the new movie, as two new meals and several toys will be available

Article Summary McDonald's celebrates Minecraft Movie with new meals and collectible toys launching April 1st, no joke!

Enjoy the Movie Meal with Big Mac or McNuggets and exclusive Nether Flame Sauce, perfect for spicy fans.

Happy Meal offers 12 film-inspired toys and a game code for a unique digital Minecraft Movie quest.

Collect 6 exclusive items like Big Mac Crystal and Zombie Hamburglar for Minecraft Marketplace rewards.

With the new Minecraft on the horizon, McDonald's has announced a brand new promotional crossover, as they're offering both a Movie Meal and a Happy Meal for the film. Starting on April 1, no joke here; you'll be able to order both meals with their own combinations of food and special toys to collect as part of the collaboration. And these actually look pretty sweet, almost as good as ones they made back in the '80s and '90s. The two will also be partnering up for limited-time digital experiences, custom-designed collectibles, and other items. We have more info from the announcement below.

Minecraft x McDonald's

A Minecraft Movie Meal features your choice of a Big Mac or 10-pc. Chicken McNuggets plus medium fries and a drink, and a limited-edition collectible. Fans who enjoy the 10-pc. Chicken McNuggets Meal also get to spice things up with Nether Flame Sauce – a limited-edition hot sauce inspired by The Nether – with crushed red pepper and flaming cayenne, balanced with hints of garlic and sweetness. Fans who want an extra kick can also add the sauce to their favorite McDonald's order. Families and our youngest fans can also enjoy A Minecraft Movie Happy Meal featuring one of 12, film-inspired figurines or Block World toys. Every Happy Meal comes with a scannable code to unlock an exclusive digital game where players can complete their very own quest in the A Minecraft Movie world HappyMeal.com.

A Minecraft Movie Meal stars one of six collectibles inspired by some of McDonald's most beloved characters and menu items, and popular A Minecraft Movie treasures – collect them all to stock up your inventory. Each collectible comes with a matching card and a code that fans can redeem to unlock the corresponding, exclusive skin in the Minecraft Marketplace.

Big Mac Crystal – Mined from the sea of special sauce, this precious block derives its radiant shine from melty cheese and a toasty sesame seed bun.

– Mined from the sea of special sauce, this precious block derives its radiant shine from melty cheese and a toasty sesame seed bun. Birdie Wings – Keep your eye to the sky or you might miss the early bird soaring high above the clouds with a rare pair of elytra wings.

– Keep your eye to the sky or you might miss the early bird soaring high above the clouds with a rare pair of elytra wings. Fry Helmet – Forged from the iconic French Fry box, this enchanted helmet is rumored to protect you from friends stealing your last Fry.

– Forged from the iconic French Fry box, this enchanted helmet is rumored to protect you from friends stealing your last Fry. Grimace Egg – Emerging from the depths of a purple shake, this magical Grimace mob gets its shape from the most coveted egg of them all.

– Emerging from the depths of a purple shake, this magical Grimace mob gets its shape from the most coveted egg of them all. Soda Potion – The electrifying effect of this potion is as mysterious as its recipe: an accidental combo of fantastic fizzy flavors.

– The electrifying effect of this potion is as mysterious as its recipe: an accidental combo of fantastic fizzy flavors. Zombie Hamburglar – Little is known about this hungry mob who spawns late at night and wanders all biomes in search of hamburgers.

