All-Women's Fortnite Competition The Milk Cup Returns For 2025

The Milk Cup is making a return this Spring, as women Fortnite players are encouraged to sign up for this year's esports series

Article Summary The Milk Cup returns in 2025 with a new $300K prize pool for all-women Fortnite competitors.

Experience the new Duos format—team up and compete for top honors.

Three major qualifiers lead to the Finals, alongside the innovative Milk Cup Academy.

Watch live broadcasts on Gonna Need Milk's Twitch channel to support women in esports.

MilkPEP announced this morning that they are bringing back the all-women's Fortnite esports series, The Milk Cup, with events set to run throughout the Spring and Summer. The new season will be about some new changes, such as a $300K prize pool, a new Duos format, the Milk Cup Academy, and more. All of these will culminate in the Finals taking place this Fall, with a venue to be determined. We have more details and a quote below as they are currently signing teams up for competition on the competition's website.

The Milk Cup 2025

The Milk Cup 2025 will introduce several major enhancements, including:

A $300,000 Prize Pool – Increased from $250,000 to elevate competition and reward top talent.

Prize Pool – Increased from to elevate competition and reward top talent. New Duos Format – A strategic shift to two-person team-based play, creating more opportunities for players to collaborate and compete based on feedback from our community.

Expanded Pathways to Qualify – Three major Series qualifier events in April, June, and August, each leading to the Finals.

The Milk Cup Academy – A groundbreaking training and mentorship program designed to develop and empower women gamers through coaching, skill-building, and competitive experience.

Live Broadcasts on Gonna Need Milk's Twitch channel – Bringing the action to a wider audience and increasing visibility for women in esports.

"We are thrilled to bring back The Milk Cup in 2025, reinforcing our deep commitment to the female gaming community and continuing to solidify milk's place as The Performance Drink of Gamers," says MilkPEP Senior Marketing Manager Jen Grubb. "Designed in collaboration with women gamers, The Milk Cup is more than just a competition—it's an opportunity to celebrate, support, and elevate women. This year, we're proud to expand our impact with The Milk Cup Academy, providing amateur gamers with access to education, mentorship, and a supportive community to help level up their skills and advance their journey toward professional gaming, all fueled by milk."

