Acerola & Mimikyu Feature On Dec. 2021 Pokémon Center Japan Merch

Japan's Pokémon Center has revealed its line-up of Pokémon TCG accessories for December 2021. Their solicitations include card sleeves featuring Acerola and Mimikyu, a stacked rubber mat collection, unique card frames, and more. Let's take a look at what will be available.

The Pokémon TCG products featured in Japan's Pokémon Center line-up for December 2021 include:

Deck box featuring Red and Blue (the basis for Ash Ketchum and Gary Oak). It's a little odd here that Blue is given a green background here.

Sleeves featuring Red and Blue

Sleeves featuring Acerola

Sleeves featuring Valeria (Gym Leader of Laverre Gym), Dedenne, Sylveon, and more

Sleeves featuring Mimikyu

Rubber playmat set with the following items: Playmat featuring Gloria, Victor, Hop, Magikarp, Scorbunny, Sobble, Grookey, Kubfu, & more Pokémon TCG storage box featuring Gloria, Victor, Hop, Magikarp, Scorbunny, Sobble, Grookey, Kubfu, & more Sleeves featuring Gloria and Kubfu Sleeves featuring Victor and Magikarp Deck box featuring Victor and Magikarp

Sleeves featuring Poké Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, and Master Balls

Collection file featuring Poké Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, and Master Balls

Card frame featuring Mew

Card frame featuring Eeveelutions

Card frame featuring Pikachu

These products will be released on December 3rd along with the next high-class Pokémon TCG set, VMAX Climax. VMAX Climax is a reprint set of sorts with quite a few new cards including a selection of highly collectible Character Rares. English-language collectors can expect these Character Rares to be adapted into the upcoming international expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which will show up in the United States in February of 2021.

The above products are Pokémon Center Japan-exclusive, meaning that you won't be able to find these on the English-language website or through American stores. Collectors in the United States will have to resort to the secondary market in order to purchase these. Products featuring female trainers, unfortunately, get marked up quite a bit, so some of these may be more difficult to obtain than others.