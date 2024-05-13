Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Love and Deepspace

Love and Deepspace Launches Shimmering Moonlight Event

Love and Deepspace has an all-new event happening in the mobile game right now, as players focus on Xavier in Shimmering Moonlight.

Article Summary Explore Xavier's new role in cinema with Love and Deepspace's Shimmering Moonlight event.

Engage in the Rehearsal Stage battles and earn the 4-Star Memory 'Xavier: Veiled Starlight'.

Compete in the Hunter Contest's new season for rare rewards and face challenging dungeons.

Collect exclusive content like a plushie, Meow Badges, and 'Xavier: Commitment' Couple Pose.

Mobile publisher Infold Games has launched a brand new event in Love and Deepspace, as players can now take part in the Shimmering Moonlight event. This one is specifically focused on Xavier, as they put a spotlight on his character from now until May 26, further defining the character in a few ways and giving you some new challenges and rewards along the way. We have the details of it below as the content is now live.

Love and Deepspace – Shimmering Moonlight

Typically a man of mystery, this event will give players a rare look at a different side of Xavier. He is stepping into a new world for this event, the world of cinema, as Xavier signs on as a consultant for a movie telling the legendary story of the Lumiere. Players can visit Xavier on set and get a peek behind the film's scenes alongside him. They can challenge the Rehearsal Stage to fight alongside the new companion, 'Xavier: Lumiere.' When victorious for the first time, players will be rewarded with the limited 4-Star Memory 'Xavier: Veiled Starlight,' among other surprises. This event also features another 4-Star Memory, 'Xavier: Veiled Guardian,' and an obtainable 3-Star Memory – 'Xavier: Real Look.'

These Memories can be used in the brand new season of the Hunter Contest, returning for the third time with even more valuable rewards up for grabs. The Hunter Contest is a challenging dungeon with three levels for players to tackle across four phases. The sky is full of stars and there's even more content to discover in 'Shimmering Moonlight.' There's also a brand-new plushie to unlock and new limited-time Meow Badges when players want to take a break from fighting Wanderers alongside their preferred companion. The 'Xavier: Commitment' Couple Pose is also available as part of this update, making it the perfect way for Xavier fans to showcase their love for their favorite character!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!