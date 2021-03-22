Full All-In-One 151 Shiny Mew Research In Pokémon GO Revealed

It's been a while since we've been able to report an update on the "All-In-One 151" Masterwork Research in Pokémon GO. This questline, the first "Masterwork" Research ever, awards Shiny Mew and features a series of tasks meant to be completed over a long period of time. Page Two was especially difficult, with many struggling to find Dragon-types. Even with immense luck and dedication, the "Catch a Pokémon 30 Days in a Row" put the game's longest ever time block on a page of Research. Now, though, trainers have blown through the last two pages, which we can now reveal in their entirety.

The first two pages of the All-in-One 151 Masterwork Research in Pokémon GO is as follows:

Page One of Four

Get a Platinum Kanto Medal: 51 Ultra Balls

Send 151 gifts to Friends: 1 Poffin

Make 151 Great Throws: 1510 Stardust

Rewards: 5100 XP, 1510 Stardust, 1 Premium Battle Pass

Page Two of Four

Catch a Pokémon 30 Days in a Row: 51 Ultra Balls

Catch 151 different species of Pokémon: Glacial Lure

Catch 30 Normal-type Pokémon: 151 XP

Catch 30 Fire-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Water-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Grass-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Flying-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Fighting-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Poison-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Electric-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Ground-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Rock-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Psychic-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Ice-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Bug-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Ghost-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Steel-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Dragon-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Dark-types: 151 XP

Catch 30 Fairy-types: 151 XP

Rewards: 5100 XP, 3 Rare Candies, 1510 Stardust

Now, here are the newly revealed pages in this Pokémon GO research:

Page Three of Four

Reach Level 40: 4000 Stardust

Spin 151 PokéStops: 3 Rocket Radars

Complete 151 Field Research Tasks: 3 Super Incubators

Walk 151 KM: 151 Ultra Balls

Catch 1510 Pokémon: 1 Incense

Rewards: Star Piece, Shiny Mew encounter, Lucky Egg

Page Four of Four

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 1510 Stardust

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 5100 Stardust

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 1510 Stardust

Rewards: 3 Charged TMs, 20 Mew Candy, Shiny Mew Shirt

So it appears that the real hard work is on Page Two for most players, and that the rest will still be a bit of grind but far easier to blow through than the other pages. Trainers have already completed the "Walk 151 KM" quest in a single day, which is wild.

Good luck getting your Shiny Mew, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!