All You Need Is Help Launches "12 Days Of Christmas" Update

All You Need Is Help has given players a final update for 2024, with an appropriate holiday event for the 12 Days Of Christmas

Indie game developer and publisher Q-Games released a new update this week for All You Need Is Help with a bit of Christmas spirit behind it. The "12 Days Of Christmas" update will give you something new to do for the next couple of weeks, as well as special items like fireworks, balloons, a melody ball, and more. Plus, there is a Christmas tree and snowman in the lobby, as well as some other additions. You can see more in the video above as the content is live.

All You Need Is Help

Dive into a quirky multiplayer co-op puzzle game where adorable, fluffy cube-shaped creatures collaborate to reach their goals. These creatures, each oddly shaped, jostle against each other to help solve puzzles together. When in trouble, shout "HELP!" and friends will surely come to your aid. With everyone's strength, turn friendships into friend-shapes!

Multiplayer Co-Op – Teamwork Is Key Across All Skill Levels: The game's intuitive, straightforward controls mean that anyone can jump right in. You'll control creatures that are shaped differently as you progress through each level, to clear challenges. Although these creatures can move around freely, they cannot rotate, necessitating the need for teamwork to solve the puzzles. Join forces to overcome obstacles and reach your goals together!

The game's intuitive, straightforward controls mean that anyone can jump right in. You'll control creatures that are shaped differently as you progress through each level, to clear challenges. Although these creatures can move around freely, they cannot rotate, necessitating the need for teamwork to solve the puzzles. Join forces to overcome obstacles and reach your goals together! Enjoy Playing Online with Unique Voices: The simple controls allow the creatures to express various voices based on their situations. By using the voice feature, you can enjoy lively gaming sessions with distant friends as if they were right next to you.

The simple controls allow the creatures to express various voices based on their situations. By using the voice feature, you can enjoy lively gaming sessions with distant friends as if they were right next to you. Combined Local and Online: Whether you prefer playing locally or online, the game supports four players in any configuration. This cooperative-centric game is designed for enjoyment across generations—from children to grandparents—making it perfect for family and friends. Easy-to-master controls ensure that players of all ages can participate and have fun. And the more you cooperate, the more fun it is!

