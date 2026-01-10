Posted in: Conventions, Events, Game Hardware, Games, Technology, Video Games | Tagged: AMD, CES 2026

AMD Made Several New Announcements During CES 2026

AMD shows off what they have planned for the year at CES 2026, with a lot of products that will come with AI included whether you want it or not

Article Summary AMD unveils Ryzen AI 400 Series and PRO 400 Series with advanced AI features for PCs and workstations.

The new Ryzen 9850X3D is introduced as AMD’s fastest gaming processor using Zen 5 and 3D V-Cache.

MI400 Series GPUs promise exaflop AI compute, with MI500 Series previewed for a huge 2027 performance leap.

AMD debuts Ryzen AI Embedded chips and partners with Generative Bionics for next-gen robotics.

AMD held a special presentation during CES 2026, revealing multiple new products on the way from the company throughout 2026. As much as we're not fans of AI, AMD is heavy into the tech a lot of gamers use, and this year, they decided they were going all-in on having processors that come with AI, whether you want it or not. There are options without it that were shown off, but if you're looking to use AMD for stuff down the road, they plan on forcing AI on you for the foreseeable future. You can read more about it here, as we have notes from the company about the presentation, which you can check out above.

AMD – Client and Graphics

New Ryzen AI 400 and Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series processors deliver next-generation AI experiences for both consumer and commercial users. Built on the advanced "Zen 5" architecture and featuring AMD XDNA 2 NPUs, both series offer up to 60 TOPS NPU of AI compute, exceeding the requirements of Microsoft Copilot+ PCs and enabling powerful AI performance.

deliver next-generation AI experiences for both consumer and commercial users. Built on the advanced "Zen 5" architecture and featuring AMD XDNA 2 NPUs, both series offer up to 60 TOPS NPU of AI compute, exceeding the requirements of Microsoft Copilot+ PCs and enabling powerful AI performance. Additional SKUs in the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Series extend the portfolio's high-performance AI compute, integrated desktop-class graphics, and unified memory architecture to premium ultra-thin laptops, workstations, and compact mini-PCs. These new processors are optimized for demanding creative and AI workloads, and immersive gameplay without compromise.

extend the portfolio's high-performance AI compute, integrated desktop-class graphics, and unified memory architecture to premium ultra-thin laptops, workstations, and compact mini-PCs. These new processors are optimized for demanding creative and AI workloads, and immersive gameplay without compromise. The new AMD Ryzen AI Halo mini-PC is designed to accelerate AI development. Built on the Ryzen AI Max+ platform, this compact unit offers desktop-grade AI compute, integrated graphics, and easy access to pre-installed applications and models, making it perfect for running LLMs locally and without friction.

mini-PC is designed to accelerate AI development. Built on the Ryzen AI Max+ platform, this compact unit offers desktop-grade AI compute, integrated graphics, and easy access to pre-installed applications and models, making it perfect for running LLMs locally and without friction. The Ryzen 9850X3D processor joins the Ryzen X3D family as the fastest gaming processor on the market. Utilizing powerful "Zen 5" CPUs and 2 nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache technology, the processor delivers impressive performance gains and maximum efficiency in today's most demanding titles.

joins the Ryzen X3D family as the fastest gaming processor on the market. Utilizing powerful "Zen 5" CPUs and 2 Gen AMD 3D V-Cache technology, the processor delivers impressive performance gains and maximum efficiency in today's most demanding titles. The new ROCm 7.2 update supports the Ryzen AI 400 Series processors and is now available as an integrated download through ComfyUI.

supports the Ryzen AI 400 Series processors and is now available as an integrated download through ComfyUI. ROCm has seen a 10x increase in downloads year-over-year, due to doubled platform support across Ryzen and Radeon in 2025, and expanded availability across Windows and Linux distributions.

Data Center

AMD unveiled the full MI400 Series lineup, built to serve every AI market. Leading the portfolio is Helios , AMD's blueprint for yotta‑scale compute , delivering up to 3 AI exaflops in a single rack for trillion-parameter training with maximum bandwidth and efficiency, creating the blueprint for yotta-scale compute.

lineup, built to serve every AI market. Leading the portfolio is , AMD's blueprint for , delivering up to 3 AI exaflops in a single rack for trillion-parameter training with maximum bandwidth and efficiency, creating the blueprint for yotta-scale compute. The lineup also includes: AMD Instinct MI440X , an 8 GPU on-premise solution targeting enterprise AI for training, fine-tuning and inference workloads that integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructure. AMD Instinct MI430X , a high-precision GPU solution targeting sovereign AI and HPC and hybrid computing.

AMD disclosed MI500 Series details (launching in 2027), which it set to deliver up to a 1,000x increase in AI performance compared to the AMD Instinct MI300X with AMD CDNA 6 architecture, 2nm process technology, and HBM4E memory.

Embedded

New Ryzen AI Embedded P100 and X100 Series processors with "Zen 5" CPUs, RDNA 3.5 graphics, and XDNA 2 NPUs, deliver up to 50 AI TOPS in a single compact chip and feature 3x AI performance and 35% faster GPU rendering power for real-time 4K/8K visualization. The space-efficient design and unified open software stack help to accelerate and simplify embedded system development for AI-driven automotive, industrial, and autonomous systems.

with "Zen 5" CPUs, RDNA 3.5 graphics, and XDNA 2 NPUs, deliver up to 50 AI TOPS in a single compact chip and feature 3x AI performance and 35% faster GPU rendering power for real-time 4K/8K visualization. The space-efficient design and unified open software stack help to accelerate and simplify embedded system development for AI-driven automotive, industrial, and autonomous systems. AMD will announce its collaboration with Generative Bionics to develop the GENE1.0 next-generation humanoid robot powered by AMD, showcasing a new category of compute merging robotics, AI and human-centric design.

