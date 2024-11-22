Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Among Ashes, Rat Cliff Games

Among Ashes Confirmed For Release In Early December

Rat Cliff Games has released a new trailer for their upcoming horror game Among Ashes, as they have confirmed the title's release date

Article Summary Among Ashes releases for PS5 and PC on December 9, 2024.

Game offers a meta horror experience within a retro horror game.

Survive the mysteries of Stoker Manor in Night Call, the game within.

Players unravel a twisted plot tied to an enigmatic game creator.

Indie game developer and publisher Rat Cliff Games have revealed their new game, Among Ashes, is set for release this December for PS5 and PC. For those who haven't checked the game out yet, this is a first-person survival horror title where a friend of yours has sent you a link to a game that someone posted online. However, as you play the game, you realize that this is no ordinary game and that something about it has gone terribly wrong. The only thing you know for certain is that you can't stop playing. You must continue playing! We have the latest trailer for you to check out above, showing off a number of new features and a bit of the story for you to try and make sense of, as the game will launch on December 9, 2024.

Among Ashes

It's a stormy night in the early 2000s and your friend has sent you a link to Night Call, a horror game that he found online. As you play, strange things start happening in your apartment. Something is terribly wrong with the game. Among Ashes features an innovative, meta-framing device in which players will experience a full retro-inspired first-person survival horror game within another first-person horror game, in addition to a host of unique presentational touches, surprises, mechanics and puzzles that transport players back to the turn of the millennium – providing a terrifying dose of nostalgia in the process. In the retro-styled survival-horror Night Call, players will explore Stoker Manor, solving puzzles and fighting off the nightmarish creatures that have infested its labyrinthian halls. In the real world, however, they'll be haunted by the dark entities that have latched on to this strange game as they frantically try to unravel the mystery behind the game and its enigmatic creator.

