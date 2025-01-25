Posted in: 505 Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Among The Trolls

Among The Trolls Will Be Published By 505 Games

Among The Trolls has been given a new publisher, as 505 Games announced this week they will help release the survival adventure game

Explore Finland's forests to uncover mysteries your grandfather left behind.

Features supernatural creatures and mystical forces based on Finnish mythology.

Engage in crafting, building, and adapting to survive in a magical world.

Developer Avantgarden announced this week that they have teamed with 505 Games, who will take on the publishing duties for Among The Trolls. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a first-person adventure survival game where you find yourself exploring the forests of Finland to unravel a mystery your grandfather once took on. No word on a release date yet beyond the words "Coming Soon," but you can find more details here along with the latest trailer.

Among The Trolls

Among the Trolls is a first-person survival-adventure game where the secret mysteries of Finnish forests are unraveled. Step into Anna's shoes as she travels from the U.S. to Finland to visit her grandfather in a remote and isolated cabin deep in the forest. But upon arrival, you discover the cabin abandoned and your grandfather has vanished, drawing you into a realm of Nordic mythology and long-lost memories of summers past. Embark on a quest to find your missing grandfather and survive the untamed wilderness, facing supernatural creatures from Finnish mythology and the living, animistic forces of Nature.

Follow in your grandfather's footsteps and uncover ancient secrets of Finnish mythology. Survive and thrive in the breathtaking yet unforgiving Finnish wilderness. Build, craft, and adapt to the environment as you unlock the ancient secrets of your ancestors. Balance Väki (Magic) and Lykky (Luck) to survive. Your actions influence the environment and creatures, reflecting a deep symbiosis with nature. Discover how these ancient traits intertwine with character abilities and the world around you. Embark on an empowering journey to uncover your past and solve the mystery behind your grandfather's disappearance. Discover hidden truths that will reshape your destiny. Experience and explore a vast world full of Finnish mythology and ancient shamanistic magic. Meet extraordinary creatures inspired by the classic Kalevala myths.

