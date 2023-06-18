Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: An Everyday Story, Cactus Production, indie games

An Everyday Story Announced For Steam Next Fest

An Everyday Story will be getting a free demo during Steam Next Fest on Monday, as the devs plan to release it sometime in 2023.

Indie game developer and publisher Cactus Production revealed this week they will release a free demo for An Everyday Story during Steam Next Fest. This is an interesting concept as you will be exploring the life events of a man through the viewpoint of three very specific trinkets collected along the way. The game has been inspired by Little Nightmares, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Unravel, for which you see a lot of those elements wrapped into the game when you look at the trailer (which we have for you below). Throughout this game, you experience a man's life from his childhood until his old age, as the story explores all of the things he has gone through with a story-driven exploration and platforming setup through the trinkets he owns. You can check out more about the game below before the demo is live on Monday, as the game will be out sometime in 2023.

"An Everyday Story is a story-driven puzzle platformer with a heartfelt twist. A man holds dear three little trinkets; each one representing his bond with a loved one… play as a tin soldier, bat origami, and wooden boat through an adventure to regain lost memories. What do you think happens when our dreams become so real to stain our reality? Experience the melancholy of life, including needings and wishes, forgiveness, memories, nostalgia, and family across a diverse array of explorable locations. Become agile and swift as an origami and use the tin soldier's unique equipment to navigate dangerous environments Can you overcome your nightmares and face your fears? Experience a man's life from his childhood until his old age with story-driven exploration and platforming action. Use your cunning to resolve puzzles with the mighty wooden boat. Resolve environmental puzzles and defeat unsettling enemies to reach catharsis and achieve peace."

