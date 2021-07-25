Annapurna Interactive Releases Three Trailers For Last Stop

Annapurna Interactive released three new trailers, giving a better perspective for the story to their newly released game, Last Stop. Each trailer shows off a different aspect to one of the three stories being told as you are exploring the lives of people who have had a strange encounter that is going to turn their world around. In one case, change it completely as two people swap places. You can enjoy all three trailers below before trying the game, which is out now.

A video game about secret lives, the ties that bind and how magic can be found in the mundane, Last Stop is a single-player third-person adventure set in present day London. Written and developed by Variable State, creators of the award-winning Virginia, Last Stop tells three interconnected tales featuring three playable main characters. Donna, a spaced-out high-schooler who feels trapped by her stifling home life and her overprotective big sister. Away from home, Donna seeks teenage thrills with her friends Becky and Vivek, but gets more than she bargained for when the trio become unexpected kidnappers in a game of amateur detective gone wrong.

John, an overworked middle-aged single dad. Burdened with debt and the pressures of being an only parent, John jealously pines after the free and easy life of his twenty-something bachelor neighbour, Jack. When the pair unwittingly fall foul of a vengeful stranger, a cursed artefact threatens to transform their lives forever.

Meena, a ruthlessly ambitious professional who struggles to find the same satisfaction with her family that she does in the thrill of her work. As Meena vies with an upstart colleague for a crucial promotion, something ancient stirs in the basement beneath her workplace.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: LAST STOP | Domestic Affairs Trailer (https://youtu.be/yQHmb0pxZl8)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: LAST STOP | Paper Dolls Trailer (https://youtu.be/J9gfYjtmmcA)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: LAST STOP | Stranger Danger Trailer (https://youtu.be/M-7JuZJ8nhw)