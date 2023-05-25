Asuka R♯ Becomes Latest Playable Character In Guilty Gear -Strive- Guilty Gear -Strive- fans are being treated to the return of a classic character as Auska R# comes to the game as the latest DLC addition.

Arc System Works has released a new DLC today for Guilty Gear -Strive- as players now have a new playable character called Asuka R#. Fans of the franchise will know the name well as they served as one of the game's primary antagonists early on in the franchise. Now you have full control over him and his magic, as that will be your primary weapon against opponents. Utilizing the right spel at the right time will essentially make your foes look like chumps while you dominate the field. The DLC also comes with a new stage and some other add-ons to the list. What's more, the devs also announced new color packs celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Guilty Gear, which includes the Guilty Gear 25th Anniversary Appreciation Color and the Guilty Gear 25th Anniversary Colors. These packs are available for every currently released character, adding new options for you to choose before each fight, completely free to download! We got more info and trailers for the character below.

"In hopes of bringing peace to Earth, Asuka R♯ stands among the highest capable magic wielders. As both a scientist and a master of magic, some would call him a genius. While intellectually unparalleled, he severely lacks stamina, with the slightest exercise tiring him out. As he continues to transmit "clear numbers" from space, he often finds himself involved in discord, although he is still found to be polite and humble. Resting at the pinnacle of high magical capabilities, he is a highly technical character, wielding 26 types of Spells with various effects beneficial for battle. Today also sees the announcement of the new battle stage, Tír na nÓg. After becoming an abandoned space colony, this unique home was created by humankind to survive in outer space. This stage houses various items reflecting its current residents, from a giant telescope to a Japanese-style garden."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!