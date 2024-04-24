Posted in: Arcade, Arcade1Up, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Infinity Game Board, Infinity Game Table

Arcade1Up Pushes New Update To Infinity Game Devices

Arcade1Up has a new update out now for both the Infinity Game Table and Infinity Game Board, offering up a highly-requested feature.

Arcade1Up has released a new update this week for both the Infinity Game Table and Infinity Game Board after being highly requested by players. The team has launched the Lobbies for Connected Play update, which if you have either the board or table, you can download right now, as it will finally give you the ability to play against others online. As long as you have a steady Wi-Fi connection, you'll be able to challenge others in 1-v-1, 2-v-2, 4-player, and more games online through their own lobby system. We have the finer details for you below from the company, as we wish you luck battling others on the system.

Infinity Game Table & Board – Lobbies for Connected Play

The new Lobbies for Connected Play functionality makes the platform's gameplay even more social and engaging, blending the lines between friends and guests in the gaming universe. With this update, the doors to gaming lobbies are wide open, inviting not just friends but also guests to join in on the fun. Starting today, hosts can easily invite friends and welcome guests into their gaming sessions, creating new friendships and ramping up the competition.

Enhanced Hosting Capabilities: Gamers can now mix friends with new guests when setting up a connected game, choosing from a wider community of players to battle it out in their favorite games.

Gamers can now mix friends with new guests when setting up a connected game, choosing from a wider community of players to battle it out in their favorite games. Simplified Invitations: Setting up a game is smoother than ever with streamlined invites and an intuitive interface that lets players set up a group game in seconds.

Setting up a game is smoother than ever with streamlined invites and an intuitive interface that lets players set up a group game in seconds. Open Community Access: The new feature allowing anyone to play together opens doors for unexpected alliances and diverse gameplay experiences across every multiplayer game. When a lobby is open to guests by a player, the whole community sees open games and how many seats are available, and then can join in on the fun.

