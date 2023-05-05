Chrono Odyssey Releases Brand-New Gameplay Trailer Check out the stunning 4K trailer for Chrono Odyssey as the team shows off the gameplay from this new MMORPG.

South Korean developer and publisher Npixel has revealed their latest trailer for the game Chrono Odyssey, highlighting new aspects of gameplay. In case you haven't seen much from this one, this is an open-world MMORPG that is aiming to redefine the genre and attempting to put a lot of the familiar names on notice as they are looking to take things to an entirely new level. Articulated in this stunning new trailer that shows off nearly four minutes of the game in 4K. Enjoy the video below as we patiently wait to find out when it will be released.

"Chrono Odyssey is ambitiously aiming to redefine the MMORPG genre with its stunning graphics powered by the Unreal Engine 5, a high degree of freedom in a seamless open world and a dynamic combat system further powered by the concept of time and space. In Chrono Odyssey, players will be able to choose between six distinct character classes—Swordsman, Paladin, Ranger, Sorcerer, Berserker and Assassin—whose unique combat styles and mechanics serve to facilitate both immersive roleplaying and co-op gameplay experiences within its breathtaking universe."

"Setera is a land full of unexplored regions, with rewards and riches yet unknown. Let your courage carry you to new regions as you face formidable foes. With your newly acquired control over spacetime and the alliances you form throughout your journeys, you may just yet conquer the lands you discover. There is no one way through this world filled with opportunity born of the chaos of warping spacetime. Welcome to Setera. The adventure is yours to be had. At first glance, Setera may appear as a peaceful, beautiful land filled with nature. However, Setera is also now the frontlines of the war against the Void, which has been ongoing since the beginning of time. This land is filled with the dangers and chaos caused by twisted time and space and contradicting timelines. These same dangers provide countless mysteries and opportunities not afforded to any other world. Uncover the secrets behind Setera's timeline and find a way to save everyone—including yourself."