Another Eden x Tales Of Arise & Symphonia Crossover Launches Dec. 20

Wright Flyer Studio and Bandai Namco have come together to launch the Another Eden x Tales Of Arise & Symphonia crossover event. The two games will meet with a number of activities for you to take part in over the course of several weeks, starting on December 20th. Heroes Alphen and Shionne will be playable in their first appearances outside of a Tales Of title, as well as Lloyd and Colete. You'll be able to earn login bonuses, take part in several activities, and more. We have the rundown from the devs below, as well as a live stream video showing off parts of the new collab.

"As revealed during the Another Eden Winter Festival 2022 Global Simultaneous Livestream, the Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn event features the first playable appearances of Tales of Arise protagonists Alphen and Shionne outside of the series. To celebrate Tales of Symphonia Remastered's upcoming Feb. 16 launch, heroes Lloyd and Colette join the fight, appearing as playable characters throughout the crossover. Complete the collaboration chapter and they'll join players' parties permanently. Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn features the return of Mystic Artes introduced in the previous crossover alongside new features inspired by Tales of Symphonia & Tales of Arise. Discover burrowing owls hidden throughout the field for special surprises. Collect materials and recipes on the journey to cook restorative meals offering powerful buffs and increase cooking mastery. Unlock fully voiced "skit" conversations, with each response altering the course of the conversation."

"Legendary anime studio Production I.G produced the opening animation for "Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn." KANKAKU PIERO, who wrote the opening theme for Tales of Arise, returns with "The Light," a new opening theme for the crossover. Watch the opening animation with the new song in the crossover trailer available now. Completing the crossover campaign grants new playable heroes for use after the end of the event, and plenty of benefits await daily players. Begin Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn starting Tuesday, Dec. 20, and earn 1000 Chronos Stones just for playing. The daily Chrono Stones login bonus increases to 100 from the regular 20 from the event beginning until Sunday, Jan. 8 14:59 UTC, offering a total of 2000 stones across the entire campaign. A special treasure chest containing Green Key x4 & Red Key x2 will appear in the Spacetime Rift until Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 14:59 UTC."

"Those who start playing Another Eden as of right now can earn 1000 Chronos Stones by creating an account anytime from now to Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 14:59 UTC. Additionally, ten lucky winners who follow the official social media account and reply to the campaign post with their favorite character from this crossover and the hashtag (Twitter only) will receive an original poster of Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn's main visual art."